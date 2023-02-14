Transport NTSA to hire private firms for vehicle inspections in new law

An NTSA officer inspects a vehicle at Likoni Inspection Centre on March 22, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) plans to tap private firms to inspect vehicles if Parliament adopts a proposed law, allowing the agency to deal with a backlog.

The chairman Aden Noor Ali said at a public participation forum for the NTSA 2022 draft regulations that, if approved, it would allow the State to outsource private firms to inspect vehicles, reducing the time taken and helping clear inspection backlogs.

Currently, NTSA cannot contract private firms, leaving the State agency stretched and struggling to complete vehicle inspections on time.

“This move will help reduce accidents by ensuring every vehicle is roadworthy across the country,” Mr Ali said.

“I am asking all Kenyans to be compliant with traffic rules on the road, and also, I urge them to take their vehicles for inspection before they are taken on the road. This will save many lives,” he said in Garissa town.

If the Bill, currently at the public participation stage, becomes law, the private sector can establish firms to inspect and recommend vehicles for road use.

There are only 17 Motor Vehicle Inspection Units in Kenya, and the changes in the law will see the NTSA designate persons or firms to conduct inspections on its behalf.

NTSA has automated its services by creating a photo database of inspected vehicles to address cases of altering inspection certificates.

“When a vehicle is taken for inspection, we ensure that photographic images of both interior and exterior are taken and their details so that when they are changed, we can produce the same as it was when it came for inspection,” he said.

Motorists who breach the regulations will pay a fine not exceeding Sh1 million, six years in jail or both.

Boda bodas

NTSA has also drafted regulations that seek to make it compulsory for all boda boda riders to enlist with saccos like matatu operators, in a bid to regulate the sector whose popularity has shot up in recent years due to the affordability of services and ability to beat traffic snarl-ups in urban centres.

“We want to have all boda bodas in Saccos so that we are able to tell who is doing what and where,” he said.