Qatar adds Doha-Nairobi flights on rising demand

Qatar Airways plane makes its maiden flight to Entebbe Airport on 2nd November 2011. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Qatar Airways has increased frequencies on the Doha-Nairobi route to two daily flights or 14 per week as demand for booking picks up.

Qatar Airways Vice President – Africa Hendrik Du Preez said the demand on the route has been rising hence the addition of new flights to accommodate more travellers.

The Middle East carrier that launched operations in Nairobi in November 2005 started with five weekly flights.

The flights were then ramped up to 12 weekly flights in 2011.

“We are adding more flights on the Doha Nairobi route because we have seen a surge in bookings especially after the reopening of boarders especially from travellers from Europe and the US who want to go to Nairobi via Qatar,’’ said Mr Du Preez in an interview with Business Daily Friday.

“The airline will deploy Airbus A320 on the Nairobi route. The aircraft has 12 business class seats and 120 seats in economy class.”

The Nairobi route is one of the crucial destinations for the carrier as it plays a major role in connecting travellers who transit through Doha International Airport.

Qatar Airways is among the major carriers that fly to Kenya from Doha, making it easier for passengers from the US and Europe to connect to Nairobi.

The carrier is increasing its frequency on the Nairobi route at a time more nations have opened their airspace to facilitate travel across the globe.

The move has seen passengers who were locked up due to strict travel restrictions imposed by some nations now taking up tickets for travel.

The International Air Transport Association announced last September that both international and domestic travel demand showed significant momentum but demand remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Extensive government-imposed travel restrictions continue to delay recovery in international markets.

Airlines reckon that demand for travel during Christmas failed to match last year’s in an economic setting marked by layoffs, job cuts and business closures.

