Shipping & Logistics Roads agency starts search for new boss

KeNHA outgoing Director General Peter Mundinia. FILE

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The process of replacing Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director general Peter Mundinia has begun after the board called for applicants to fill the position.

KeNHA board chairperson Wangai Ndirangu in a notice in the media announced the vacant position and gave suitable applicants three weeks to apply

“Pursuant to the provision of the Roads Act 2007, the Board of Directors invite applications from suitable qualified Kenyan citizens who wish to be considered for the position of the Director General. Interested candidates are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and should submit their applications by close of business on 23rd August 2021 at 5.00pm,” read the notice.

According to Kenya Roads Act 2007, the DG will be appointed by the board in consultation with the the cabinet Secretary from among three candidates competitively selected.

The process to replace Mr Mundinia comes less than a week after the board announced the appointment of David Muchilwa, director development, as an acting DG to replace him.

In an internal memo dated July 30, 2021 signed by Mr Ndirangu, the board announced that Mr Muchilwa will hold the office “with immediate effect for unknown period as Mr Mundinia proceeds on leave”.

“The board after making the necessary consultations have appointed Eng Muchilwa who will perform the duties of the DG in an acting capacity with immediate effect until the vacancy is substantively filled as Eng Mundinia is proceeding on leave from 30th July 2021 pending the expiry of his service contract on 28th August 2021,” read part of the memo.

Mr Ndirangu in the notice said Eng Mundinia has been an integral part of growth and success of KeNHA in the past six years of his tenure and his contributions and commitment will always be remembered and worthy of admiration.

Mr Mundinia left the office after serving for two terms starting August 28, 2015 when he took over from Linus Tonui and he was reappointed on August 28, 2018.

The DG is exiting the office as parliament continues to push for the amendment of Kenya Roads Act 2007 which calls for the DG to serve for only three terms to a maximum of two terms.

In the amendments, the parliament seeks to extend terms for KeNHA, Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Kenya Rural Roads Authority bosses from the current three years to five years similar to other parastatals such as Kenya Revenue Authority is gaining momentum.

In May, National Assembly Transport Committee chair David Pkosing (Pokot South MP) tabled the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 13 and 14 of the Kenya Roads Act of 2007, on term of office of the directors general.

Some Kenyans have supported Pkosing’s Bill, saying road projects take long to be completed, therefore, a three-year term is not enough for a director general.