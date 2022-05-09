Shipping & Logistics Safari Air Express introduces direct flights to Lodwar

Domestic carrier East African Safari Air Express has started direct flights to Lodwar from Wilson Airport in Nairobi, increasing competition on a route currently served by Skyward Express and Fly 540.

The three weekly morning flights, targeting travellers on the Northern circuit, will be leaving Wilson at 7 am to arrive in Lodwar at 8:15 am.

The flight will then depart Lodwar at 8:30 am to arrive in Nairobi at 9:45 am.

The airline will charge an introductory fare of Sh6,950 one-way, which is cheaper compared to its competitors on the route.

Skyward Express is charging Sh12,950 one-way ticket from Nairobi to Lodwar via Eldoret on Wednesday.

Fly 540, a sister carrier, on the other hand, charges as high as Sh13,000 one-way and a low fare of Sh5, 950 depending on demand.

“There has been increased loads of passengers flying to Lodwar which is the reason we are starting these flights. We will be flying on Monday, Wednesday and Sundays,” the firm’s marketing manager Beverley Hooper said.

The carrier, she said will deploy a Dash8 Q400 on the route. The aircraft types can carry up to 50 passengers on a single trip.

“We want to offer passengers flying to other routes within and outside the country a seamless connectivity with this flight,” she said.