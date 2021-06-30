Shipping & Logistics Sh10bn project to boost fishing in Coast counties

Lamu fishermen at Mokowe Jetty. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Fishing communities on the Coast have got a major boost following a Sh10 billion plan to revamp the marine sector.

The Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development Project (MFSEDP), supported by the World Bank, is aimed at boosting incomes of the fishing communities in the next five years.

The project, launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week, seeks to improve fishermen’s income by increasing their catch and reducing post-harvest losses.

The initiative will benefit 19 sub-counties in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu Counties.

The project, the President said, provides “an immense opportunity to generate investments, create jobs, increase tax revenues and sustainably improve local livelihoods”.

Speaking while unveiling the project, President Kenyatta emphasized the need to commercialise the country’s enormous marine resources for the benefit of Kenyans by creating “well-thought strategic national systems” to increase production to more than 300,000 metric tonnes of fish annually and create at least 60,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

The President said the project is part of the government's post-Covid-19 recovery efforts, adding that the initiative will lead to sustainable utilisation of Kenya's marine fisheries resources.

“When successfully completed we expect this project to contribute to sustainable exploitation of Kenya’s marine fisheries. This represents a new dawn in the development of the coastal region, and it is a key pillar in my administration’s job and wealth creation agenda,” the President said.

A number of projects are lined up in a bid to tap the potential of the emerging blue economy sector.

Mr Kenyatta listed the creation of a dedicated office to deal with oceans and blue economy, the revival of Liwatoni fish port and government's plan to set up a fish processing factory in Lamu as some of the ongoing projects in the fisheries sector.

The President said the government is also keen on boosting the skills of marine personnel, and underlined the role of Bandari Maritime Academy as the centre of excellence in training of seafarers and fisher folk.

“Building the capacity of our fishers to world standards is an essential part of this effort. The enhanced management framework, under the Oceans and Blue Economy Office should ensure that fishing vessels licensed to operate in our waters provide job and training opportunities for our fishers and young people,” the President said.

Coast leaders said the project will improve the standards of living and spur growth of related industries in the region.

Mombasa Governor Ali Joho said the livelihoods of people living at the Kenyan Coast were closely intertwined with fishing and called for investments and policy reforms to expand the sector.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who is also the Chairman of Jumuiya ya Pwani– a regional grouping of the six Coastal counties — called for the integrated development and exploitation of the blue economy.