Shipping & Logistics Team accused of partiality in cargo handlers, KPA row

The port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary The Container Nomination Committee (CNT) which was formed by KPA to find a middle ground in a dispute over the nomination of cargo by importers has been accused of acting in favour of government at the expense of traders.

The move has put importers in a very awkward and costly situation when they are forced to bring back the containers from Nairobi.

A committee comprising port stakeholders has been accused of favouritism in a dispute between cargo handlers and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on the transport of goods to Nairobi via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The Container Nomination Committee (CNT) which was formed by KPA to find a middle ground in a dispute over the nomination of cargo by importers (where they prefer to clear their cargo) has been accused of acting in favour of government at the expense of traders.

Importers have accused the committee, comprising representatives from the KPA, Kenya Railways, Kenya Revenue Authority and the Treasury of failing to resolve the matter resulting in the closure of some Container Freight Stations(CFSs) due to lack of cargo.

“We have been expecting a lot of improvement after the committee was formed, but until now we are not being allowed to select where to pick our cargo,” said Njenga Kariuki, one of the Mombasa traders.

“Since its formation, the CNT has not been able to resolve the issue which was sparked by KPA’s insistence that all importers whose KRA PINs were registered in Nairobi, can only clear their imports in Nairobi. This meant that all containers would be hauled by SGR to Nairobi for clearance even if the cargo was destined to Mombasa.”

The move has put importers in a very awkward and costly situation when they are forced to bring back the containers from Nairobi.

CFS chairperson Daniel Nzieki in an earlier interview said the move has negatively affected firms, forcing a number of them to close down or to operate at its minimal.

But KPA corporate department has maintained that they are not forcing any trader to haul cargo using SGR and that they have option to use trucks.

In October this year, KPA got a reprieve after interim orders suspending a decision quashing directives issued by the government requiring all cargo imported through the port of Mombasa be transported to Nairobi and the hinterland exclusively by SGR were extended.

Had the court not extended the suspension order, transporters would have been free to transport their cargo from the port of Mombasa in whichever mode they wished.

The decision to quash the directives was to take effect on May 7 but KPA rushed to court and had it suspended until May 10 when their application at the Court of Appeal was to be heard.