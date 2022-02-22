Shipping & Logistics Zanzibar deploys rapid Covid test tech in tourism revival bid

Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By OCHIENG' OREYO

More by this Author Summary The East African country on Tuesday became the first nation on the continent to launch the exponential deep examination (EDE) scanners, receiving seven machines that will be stationed at the Abeid Amani Kurume International Airport.

President Hussein Mwinyi told journalists at State House that tourists arriving in the country would now be vaccinated at no cost in the race to speed up recovery of the all-important sector that the pandemic battered to a near collapse.

Zanzibar is betting on a UAE Covid-19 rapid test technology to keep the disease at bay and grow its tourism numbers that dropped by more than 77 percent at the peak of the pandemic.

The East African country on Tuesday became the first nation on the continent to launch the exponential deep examination (EDE) scanners, receiving seven machines that will be stationed at the Abeid Amani Kurume International Airport.

President Hussein Mwinyi told journalists at State House that tourists arriving in the country would now be vaccinated at no cost in the race to speed up recovery of the all-important sector that the pandemic battered to a near collapse.

Through the partnership with the UAE, Zanzibar saw the Fly Dubai airline return carrying the EDE scanners.

Eitihad and Emirates, the President said, will return soon, explaining that the resumption of flights is "immensely appreciated". AlfaCare has partnered with Sanimed International whose parent IHC is undertaking a $1bn (Sh112 billion) lab and research project to launch the technology in Zanzibar.

Tourism contributes 30 percent of Zanzibar's GDP and was "adversely affected" by the Covid storm that hit East Africa from early 2020, said the President. He said pre-Covid tourist numbers had hit 500,000 but dropped to 117,000 at the peak of the disease.

A combination of factors led Zanzibar to pick up the UAE scanner, said the President, explaining that "we have to follow their protocols and adopt what they are happy with." EDE is an amalgamation of a scanner and a phone-based app that uses electromagnetic waves and can be done from a distance of up to five metres.

The UAE stopped the flights to Zanzibar on Covid testing concerns, a position that affected a number of countries including neighbouring Kenya with whom it locked horns in a tit-for-tat banter. Dubai extended its ban of flights to Nairobi on learning Kenyans landed on its soil with fake Covid-19 certificates.

The EDE testing whose results are known within seconds "will be integrated so that once you take it in Zanzibar, you do not need to do it again in the UAE," President Mwinyi said.

He, however, decried the weak uptake of Covid vaccination in the tourism-rich country, saying it was "quite slow" and "not as we had expected". Health minister Nassor Mazrui told journalists that 200,000 people had been vaccinated but the country targets to inoculate 500,000 in a country whose population is 1.7 million.

While more convenient and less-invasive according to Gulrez Muhmmad, a microbiologist that works for AlfaCare and Sanimed, the PCR testing will continue.

EDE is a screening test while PCR is a confirmatory one, said Dr Muhammad, explaining the technology is 93.5 percent sensitive and 83 percent specific. Ajay Bhatita, the Sanimed CEO, said the scanner would "revolutionise Covid-19 testing in collaboration with the Government of Zanzibar."

[email protected]