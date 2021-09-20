Corporate State launches varsity to train spymasters

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The government has established the National Intelligence and Research University College that will identify, admit and train qualified students drawn from the intelligence community.

The new institution will be a constituent college of the National Defence University- Kenya, which received a charter in May 27, 2021.

The State has established a university to train its spymasters to stay ahead of the current and emerging security challenges through advanced intelligence gathering.

“There is established a university college to be known as the National Intelligence and Research University College which shall be a constituent college of the National Defence University- Kenya,” George Magoha, the Education Cabinet Secretary, said in a gazette notice dated June 11, 2021.

The specialised institution will train individual learners and the intelligence community.

“The status accorded to the University College by this Order as a constituent college of National Defence University-Kenya, shall be transitional only,” Prof Magoha said.

He said the University College may initiate the necessary administrative and legal measures to ensure that it becomes a fully-fledged University with the approval of the National Security Council.