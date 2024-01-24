Corporate State looks for KCSE grade E scorers to enrol in TVETs

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang during a Meeting with Coast Region Education Directors and Security Officials over the low transition of the Class Eight Pupils to Secondary Schools on January 23, 2024. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

The government has launched a search for all the 48,000 students who scored grade Es in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations so that they transit to technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVETs).

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang said all Form Four leavers who scored low grades should join the TVETs to train in craft courses.

In an interview with the Business Daily in Mombasa, Dr Kipsang who met education and security stakeholders to discuss the 2023 KCSE performance and the unique challenges affecting the Coast region, said the State wants to address the issue of low grades.

“As you are all aware, Education Cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu came out very clearly that we need to understand and to be able to adequately check cases of children who scored Es, they were around 48,000 which constituted almost five per cent of our children,” said the PS.

Dr Kipsang said the ministry has advised its Interior counterpart on how to address the challenge.

“We want to go deep into addressing that particular challenge because that is a huge wastage that must be dealt with adequately so that more of our children can transit to the next level of being productive in the society. Our children must get a return from the investments we are putting into the education sector,” he said.

The PS said the State is spending 30 per cent of its resources on education to the tune of Sh650 billion adding that there must be a return on the investment. To ensure Kenya produces less Es, the PS directed the education stakeholders to increase and regularise school visitations and classroom observations to provide support to teachers on curriculum delivery and assessment.

The Education Ministry will also strengthen quality assurance in collaboration with the Teachers Service Commission to boost the education sector.

