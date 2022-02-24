Corporate State to hire 3,000 TVET tutors

By ELIZABETH OJINA

The State plans to recruit at least 3,000 trainers for Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) colleges following a spike in the number of students enrolling in these institutions in recent years.

The shortage of tutors has been cited as a setback in vocational training, as well as a lack of promotions, which is said to demoralise trainers, hence affecting the quality of education.

The government sees TVET training as matching well with the competency-based curriculum (CBC), phasing out the popular 8-4-4 system.

The new system emphasises nurturing practical skills among learners as opposed to amassing certificates based on theory learning. This has seen the government increase its focus on technical colleges in the quest to feed the labour market with artisans and technicians.

However, many TVETs in the country have insufficient tutors against a growing number of learners. For instance, Kisumu National Polytechnic has 250 tutors against a population of 12,720 students.

Of these, 148 are employed by the Public Service Commission (PSC), 98 are on contract, and five are on internship.

The Principal Secretary, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training Dr Margaret Mwakima said PSC is recruiting 1,000 diploma holders and 2,000 degree and master’s holders.

“With these trainers will be able to fill the gaps we are facing in the TVETs,” said Dr Mwakima.

She was speaking at Kisumu Hotel on Thursday during the launch of the TVET Authority Western Regional office, which will serve 10 counties, namely Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows enrolment of students in national polytechnics, public technical and vocational colleges increased by 4.8 percent to 451,205 in 2020.

The number of TVET institutions increased by 7.5 percent to 2,301 in 2020.

Dr Mwakima warned private colleges that lack proper accreditation, saying the TVET Authority would start mapping out non-registered institutions in the region.

“TVETA is here to ensure that all the standards of quality assurance are observed. We don’t need to close your institution if you have proper documentation,” she said.

The PS said the government plans to position Kisumu as a blue economy and textile training hub with the revival of cotton production.

“Therefore, there are opportunities that youth can tap in the textile industry,” she said.

