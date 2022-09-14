Corporate Strathmore University signs deal to revamp remote classes

By LYNET IGADWAH

Strathmore University has inked a deal with cloud computing services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its remote learning programme.

The move to cloud means the university will focus on teaching and research without worrying about expensive investments in IT infrastructure.

“Like everyone else, our digital transformation journey has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Momanyi, Director of ICT Services at Strathmore University.

He said the university needed an IT infrastructure that was flexible, scalable and would keep up with rising demand, adding that on-premise hardware supporting the teaching programme was ageing and not able to keep up with demand from the institution’s 8,000 students and 1,500 staff.

Covid-19 has forced a rethink on mode of delivery for education away from the traditional face-to-face meetings.

Strathmore University was among the first education institutions in Kenya to adopt and deploy workloads on the AWS cloud, which has since increased the number of students studying abroad.

“Once the pandemic hit and learning was disrupted, we saw conversations with educators move from discussing the possibilities of technologies in education to how technology could be harnessed immediately to reverse the adverse effects,” said Robin Njiru, AWS Regional Lead, West, East and Central Africa.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has also been urging universities to embrace internationalism in their learning programmes to ensure students are employable globally.

Prof Magoha noted that the future of learning is international and only institutions that helped students understand happenings across the globe would remain relevant.

Earlier this year, the United States International University-Africa announced it would introduce additional online programmes in a bid to boost students enrolment.

The university said it is working with Mastercard Foundation to transition 12 programmes to the online mode where teaching will be offered remotely.

