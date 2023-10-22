Technology Deglamourising tech: The 'Hard Thing About Hard Things’

Ben Horowitz's The Hard Thing About Hard Things book cover.

By GENNEVIEVE AWINO

A recent Business Daily analysis showed that at least eight major Kenyan-based tech start-ups have gone down in under one year, including Sendy, Zumi, Kune Foods, Notify Logistics, WeFarm, BRCK and Sky-Garden. Globally, the tech layoffs continue as Finnish telecom giant Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs.

Out of curiosity, I picked up the book The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers by Benjamin Horowitz, an American techpreneur and co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Away from the glamourised operations of tech startups of jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, and fun work culture, his account is the open-heart surgery version of starting, operating, and scaling a tech company.

It is a fusion of a 1990s hip-hop mixtape (featuring Jay-Z, Ye, DMX, NAS, The Game, Run DMC et al), a blunt therapist, and well… a not-so-good boss. (His wife once confessed to him that at some point, he was called everything but a child of God).

Depending on your threshold for strong language, be forewarned that he is a hip-hop die-hard who swears a lot throughout the book. After some time, I numbed to the expletives as I followed the intricacies of his tenacious rebound from the verge of bankruptcy, navigating media prosecution, and shareholder fury, learning to manage his psychology as a CEO, and knowing when it was time to sell. Here are some highlights.

Peacetime versus wartime CEO

Many tech companies are in a constant tension of war and peace. In his calculation, he was a peacetime CEO for three days and a wartime CEO for eight years. Peacetime leaders employ proper protocol, are tolerant and encourage creativity and diversity. In wartime, the company typically has a single bullet in the chamber and must, at all costs, hit the target. The company’s survival in wartime depends upon strict adherence and alignment with the mission.

Smart versus great people

He emphasises the importance of hiring for strength rather than for lack of weakness. There are a lot of smart people in the world, but smart is not good enough. Hire people who were great where you needed greatness. Get people who really want to do the jobs they were hired for.

Programming company culture

The primary thing that any technology startup must do is build a product that is at least 10 times better than the competition. The second thing is to take the market. If you fail to do both, your culture won’t matter. The world is full of bankrupt companies with world-class cultures.

Culture does not make a company but it helps you improve your performance, achieve your goals, preserve key values, and make the company a better place to work.

There are two kinds of cultures in this world — cultures where what you do matters and cultures where all that matters is who you are, try to be the former.

No easy answers

He goes on to cover other aspects like scaling the business, titles, and promotions, demoting loyal friends, the right way to lay people off, and the importance of training. He concludes that “Hard things are hard because there are no easy answers or recipes. They are hard because your emotions are at odds with your logic. They are hard because you don’t know the answer and you cannot ask for help without showing weakness.”

