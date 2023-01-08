Technology Demystifying talent acquisition in the tech ecosystem

The tech industry is the new promising frontier in demystifying and growing our careers. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH BIAMAH

More by this Author

The tech industry is the new promising frontier in demystifying and growing our careers.

Getting a job in tech can feel like a job itself; it's overwhelming and draining at times.

Engaging with industry leaders and stakeholders to understand the talent acquisition and retention dynamics offers a few insights.

First, the great reassessment is quite a challenge as the workforce is currently doing a lot of introspection and scrutinising things, they might have taken for granted to think about what really matters after the Covid-19 period.

There’s a revolution. The Tech ecosystem attracts ambitious employees who have high expectations from their employers.

READ: MAINA: Cementing Kenya as tech hub

If we put a lens on that, the tech space is unique and would demand treating the career as a passion and the interest will ultimately match the paycheck.

A mindset shift is very important in this process in ensuring teams understand the mission and vision of the company as opposed to rushing into the space without clarity of direction in what an individual would want to pursue.

Recruiters should broaden the tech talent pool by creating good job adverts with a complete understanding of the responsibilities and expectations of the position.

Understand the pools you are fishing for in talent. People are attracted to the organisation because of the value proposition, organisational culture and the employer brand.

However, many organisations tend to solve problems and remind people of the competitive edge and the organisational culture that’s fulfilling to the employees.

Employer branding helps attract and retain top-notch talent. Learn the needs of who you are trying to attract and what’s attractive to them about your company and sell a package that’s customised and really matters to them.

There’s also a disconnect between training institutions and the marketplace. Trainers should build talent in a fun way of learning through technical training and boot camps and customise the product to the market.

The nature of the industry and the ecosystem includes startups and scale-ups. Institutions should train students on marketplace needs so they are well-versed in dealing with complex integration scenarios and not limited to specific frameworks and programming languages.

Encourage apprenticeships where young talent can learn while they get used to the world of work.

It’s quite difficult finding equitably skilled developers who don’t fumble with coding which increases the demand for tech talent in relation to the quality of developers over the quantity churned out to the market.

Developers should be given the opportunity to work on projects, contribute to open-source projects, and practice more to sharpen their skills in their scope.

Remuneration: Benchmark the benefits and remuneration to ensure the packages meet the standard offerings.

Keep talents engaged in your conversations and create a safe haven where everyone can bring their authentic selves comfortably to work and are able to contribute to critical conversations affecting the quality of results as well as productivity.

READ: Qhala's tailor-made tools digitise firms for future

Finally, there’s a need for recruiters to learn and understand basic computing skills to have an easier time in hiring and retaining talent.

This will help manage the high turnover rate. However, during the sourcing and recruiting process, they could still engage the technical department.

Ms Biamah, is an HR with interest in tech talent management.