Technology Google storage charges up 19pc for Kenyan users

Google office signage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Google LLC has announced that it will be increasing its annual storage subscription charges for Kenyan users in the Google One Basic (100GB) package to Sh2,500 up from the Sh2,100 previously levied, representing a 19 percent rise.

This means that the cost of obtaining more space for services like Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos among others, is set to go up by Sh400 starting Friday.

The increment, which is set to take effect on Friday, comes just a month after the tech giant increased charges for the standard package from Sh3,000 to Sh3,800.

“Google LLC is increasing the price of your subscription (Google One – 100GB) from Sh2,100/year to Sh2,500/year starting January 5, 2024,” reads a notification sent by the firm to subscribers.

Google offers account holders the first 15GB of cloud storage for free, upon whose exhaustion a user is required to pay a monthly or an annual fee for one of the three available Google One tiers – Basic (100GB), Standard (200GB) or Premium (2TB).

Last December, the platform moved to delete critical data stored in cloud spaces of accounts that had been dormant for the preceding two years in a move that was attributed to efforts to optimise data management and bolster security.

The multinational had first issued a warning to the effect in May and in the weeks leading to the purge, had taken to issuing email reminders to affected accounts.

“An inactive Google Account is an account that has not been used within a two-year period. Google reserves the right to delete an inactive Google Account and its activity and data if you are inactive across Google for at least two years,” read the warning.

The erasures were set to begin on December 1.

Notably, only personal accounts were targeted in the deletion spree, with institutional or business-related addresses being spared.

→ [email protected]