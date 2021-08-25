Technology How Covid-fuelled moonlighting is a challenge for firms

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

More by this Author Summary Covid-19 served a curveball that saw many employers lay off workers and the remote office quickly adopted by workplaces that needed to keep going.

The pandemic most certainly drove up the demand for jobs in technology, back-office, and support functions-as-a-service.

A conversation on microblogging and social networking service Twitter caught my attention this week.

It revolved around the discovery by peers in the Nigerian technology ecosystem that many of them were juggling two or more full-time positions at various companies.

Redundancies and salary diminution on one part. On the other, increased prospects from established companies and startups; a direct result of lay-offs, new opportunities, and hobbies that saw increased focus.

The process of hiring has gone digital too. On many occasions, I have caught social media posts from fresh hires unboxing their company swag delivered to them at home with Zoom-facilitated welcome meetings.

It would be months before some met face to face with any of their colleagues, as other companies ditched the office for good and became remote first.

Just as running a consulting gig or freelance operation with work funneled online requires a culture of discipline, full-time remote employment requires a double dose, something that I fear many employees cannot unlock.

There is no escaping the physical, mental and social toll that remote work brings for one job, let alone two or more! Productivity is bound to be affected over time.

Studies conducted during the pandemic have shown that remote workers put in more hours and are less efficient than they would have been in a traditional office setting.

Burnout is the only logical end for those in such pursuits, especially where commingled with additional responsibilities.

Think work-life integration. The much-touted flexibility that allows for this dance is a double-edged sword, especially where talent justifies hiving off hours, compensated as full-time engagements by splitting time across different commercial concerns.

Many reasons will lead talent to attempt to rake in as much as possible for every workday cycle. Remuneration is not standardised and the fight for talent is global.

In the same breath, employers may have a different negative opinion about it and probably how to correct it.

No hard answers on this one. More food for thought on the challenges that we will continue to grapple with.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation |

www.mbuguanjihia.com | @mbuguanjihia