Technology How tech firms can retain top software development teams

Every company needs to develop a framework to help guide talent on possible paths to grow and navigate their careers. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

More by this Author Summary Both the corporate and startup class is haemorrhaging talent faster than they can fill up roles to keep momentum on product development and innovation.

Base salaries that should be up for review every so often go a long way to swaying a go or stay decision.

Every company needs to develop a framework to help guide talent on possible paths to grow and navigate their careers.

The last few months have seen my LinkedIn notifications light up, informing me of changes within my network as people move to new stations.

It is not uncommon for these updates to happen. However, the increase got me curious, more so because it pointed to a migration to the proverbial greener pastures at various multinational corporations.

Both the corporate and startup class is haemorrhaging talent faster than they can fill up roles to keep momentum on product development and innovation.

An associate, currently the chief technology officer at a startup with decent traction reached out to me about a decision dilemma he is facing. One of the big tech recruiters had reached out about an open position at the company. The offer was very compelling and he did not want to feel like a deserter, having built camaraderie and connection with a team that had been through the valley of the shadow of death many times.

Many factors play into whether talent will take up an offer that comes calling. From watching the market and speaking to peers across the different roles found in a technology-inclined product or services company, two rank high as software eats up this part of the world.

The first is career progression. For startups, this ties to how soon the business can scale to offer growth opportunities across the gamut.

While lean teams are the way to go, context is down to the size of the operation. For perspective, Google has 139,995 staff, Microsoft 166,475, and IBM 345,900, which shows the possibility of moving up the ranks in one's career. Is a single market good enough to offer this in the long term? Is the hierarchy too flat or too thin to accommodate the natural ambition of talent?

The second is compensation, covering salaries, benefits, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). Many people start their careers fuelled by passion. As they become seasoned and increase the value of their output in a quantifiable way, the desire to earn more for their time develops. Base salaries that should be up for review every so often go a long way to swaying a go or stay decision. Passion alone does stem the effects of inflation. While it may not be possible to match the salary scales of the global market – a topic that receives its fair share of airtime on many tech forums – equity for core staff and ESOPs can offer stackability.

Every company needs to develop a framework to help guide talent on possible paths to grow and navigate their careers across competency, applicability to different roles, and pay potential. They must also master what mix works for its size and stage of business to retain employees.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation.