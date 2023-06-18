Technology J-Ride bets on subscription to conquer taxi-hailing giants

J-Ride Operations Manager Naomi Lubuya at their workspace office in Apple Woods Heights, Nairobi on June 16, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By ALBERT MWAZIGHE

While working as a bouncer at a nightclub in Nairobi’s BuruBuru neighbourhood, James Wachuka often heard his friends who worked as taxi drivers lament over ride-hailing apps driving them into financial ruin.

Customers were no longer approaching them to negotiate fares.

“This meant that the drivers could no longer capitalise on the peak hours to negotiate for better deals with their customers,” says Wachuka.

Since they had to part with a not-so-small percentage of the amount made per trip as commission for the ride-hailing apps, the drivers felt the earnings were not fair compensation for the time and work they put in daily.

“I sympathised with them for having to work under such unfavourable terms,” he says.

For five years, Wachuka, who also had a background in technology, worked tirelessly to develop a platform that seeks to resolve some of these issues.

“I saved up the little money I made working as a bouncer and doing side gigs to use it to develop the prototype. It took years of planning and months of app iterations to make it work,” he notes.

Finally, about two months ago, the techpreneur launched J-Ride. Instead of charging a percentage commission for every trip made, the platform charges drivers a one-time subscription fee.

Any other cash made within the subscription period belongs to the driver.

This business model is unlike other taxi-hailing apps that make money from taking a commission, some as high as 18 percent, which drivers have long held is a steep cut.

J-Ride has set up three subscriptions: a daily subscription of Sh100, a weekly subscription of Sh500, and a monthly subscription of Sh1,500.

“After drivers pay their preferred subscription, then the money they make from their rides within their subscription period is all theirs,” emphasises Wachuka.

For the two months the firm has been in operation, the platform has onboarded 200 drivers. Wachuka says the interest the app has started to generate from both passengers and drivers in activations has been very encouraging.

Being a fairly new entrant, the techpreneur, however, admits that balancing between making sure drivers get what they deserve and ensuring that the cost of every ride does not burden the passenger has not been easy.

His team has to constantly revise their model to make sure that they achieve this balance.

“J-Ride is less than two months old in the market. We are in the piloting phase, which means we are on a steep learning curve as we try to make sure the app is efficient for drivers and passengers while trying to penetrate a market dominated by global giants,” says the techpreneur.

Like many other startups, the lack of adequate financing has slowed their growth. Unlike their rivals, they lack big budgets to put up marketing campaigns and hire the right staff to perform various critical tasks.

“We’ve used our resources to employ our customer care representatives, who are available on call 24/7 for drivers and passengers, but as we grow, we will need more money to hire more staff,” he points out.

Through their subscription business model, Wachuka hopes to encourage more drivers to register on the platform, enabling J-Ride to scale to the United Kingdom, where the proprietor Wachuka, works in the military.

“We are using these first couple of months as a pilot phase to help us fine-tune the app. For a long time, drivers in the taxi-hailing sector in Kenya have complained of unfair payment terms that have sometimes led them to protest in the form of strikes. This needs to be a thing of the past,” noted Wachuka.

