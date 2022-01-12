Technology LG bets on AI to boost customer experiences

By KEVIN ROTICH

LG is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) on a wide-range of home appliances and consumer electronics to offer customers improved services.

The announcement was made at the CES 2022 tech exhibition — formerly consumer electronics show— which is the world’s most influential tech event/exhibition.

“Our job is to support and empower all Kenyans and entire East Africa with our innovations to attain a better life that they deserve not just for them but all those around them,” said LG Electronics East Africa managing director Sa Nyoung Kim.

“We shall continue to do this by offering better convenience, safety and entertainment in a much more personal, inclusive, sustainable and with a heart into the future.”

This comes after the company last year introduced an AI washing machine.

The (AI) powered 2021 Vivace 950 (V950) is the first laundry machine to be launched in the Kenyan market and it will retail at Sh183,000.

The Vivace 950 (V950), which is a line of AI DD washing machines, is an upgrade of the 2020 V900 model. It can detect a cloth weight, a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding, delicate and other fabric combinations) as well as detergent, enabling it to customise washing motion, temperature and time for the optimal wash.

“At the centre of our mission is to help consumers embrace life and prepare them for its greatest moments. From where I sit, no better washing machine would have delivered this objective better than the LG AI Direct Drive (DD) V950 washer. To us, life's about more than having the latest technology,” Mr Kim said earlier.

