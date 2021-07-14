Technology When your own security is matter of pressing a button

Andrew Kabuga, the founder and CEO of Kopesi services Limited his offices in Kilimani, Nairobi on May 5,2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By PURITY WANJOHI

More by this Author Summary Simba SOS Button is a mobile app that allows a person to discreetly call for help.

The pre-configured emergency contacts will receive a text message showing the exact GPS location of where you’re making the distress call from.

The SOS alert will also be sent to other Simba SOS Button users within 100 metres of the user in distress.

Andrew Kabuga has been working in the Kenya security industry for the past eight years offering tech-based security solutions. However, he noted with great concern that though these services were essential, they were also expensive making them unaffordable to many. For a long time, this one question kept him up at night: How can we secure the community in a cost-effective way?

Last year, the death of George Floyd, an African-American murdered by the police, marked a turning point in his life as he sought to bridge the gap between security and the high costs associated.

“As I watched him beg for his life, and the events that followed thereafter, I realised that if it wasn’t for the video taken of his final moments, recorded using someone else’s phone, there would have been no arrest nor prosecution,” Mr Kabuga told Digital Business during an interview at his office in Kilimani, Nairobi.

That incident together with the numerous cases of violence in Nairobi inspired him to create a mobile phone based panic button called the Simba SOS button, which would boost the fight against injustice and crime. The app is owned and developed by Kopesi Services Limited.

“Simba SOS Button is a mobile app that allows a person to discreetly call for help,” he says. “It’s easy and straightforward to use. Just open the app and press the SOS button.”

The app works on any android phone and can be downloaded from Google PlayStore. Once downloaded, it asks you to select and add five emergency contacts who will be alerted in case of an emergency. The pre-configured emergency contacts will receive a text message showing the exact GPS location of where you’re making the distress call from, regardless of whether they have the app or not.

But that’s not all. The Simba SOS Button is anchored on a very important aspect; the strength of community. According to Mr Kabuga security always works best in a community. Besides the SOS alert being sent to the pre-configured emergency contacts, it will also be sent to other Simba SOS Button users within 100 metres of where you are, even if they’re not on your own contact list. This feature is called the Simba Helper and will help users collect evidence. This makes the app a digital nyumba kumi.

“Through Simba Helper, fellow users are alerted of the occurring safety incident and invited to record a video of what’s happening. At 100 metres, a person is able to record unfolding events without being in the face of danger,” he explains. “This allows them, as many as they are, to be witnesses of the crime committed. It is video evidence that delivered justice to the family of Floyd. Without that video, his story would have ended differently.”

Simba SOS Button app was launched in November 2020. With a more stable version coming out in February 2021, Kopesi Services Ltd has seen a 47,000 percent increase in downloads not only in Kenya but worldwide in countries such as the USA, UK, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana and recently Germany. Currently, they’re working on an iOS version.

The app also has a market place as secondary feature developed in the thick of Covid-19. Users of the app can buy and sell goods and services from the community within a radius of two kilometres.

“The market place is a great conversation starter within communities whom we are relying on in case of an emergency,” the founder and CEO of Kopesi Ltd says.

From a dream anchored in the hope of making the world a more secure place, Simba SOS Button is a game changer for individuals and the security sector as a whole. It’s free of charge, a mobile software accessible to anyone, anywhere with a smartphone and brings in video recording aspect.

“Video evidence is important in the fight against crime because it’s evidence that’s not easy to dispute. It’s also acceptable in Kenya. As long as it’s certified by an expert as legitimate, it can be used in a court of law to bring offenders to book. It’s even better if there are multiple videos,” Mr Kabuga says.

“This pool of video evidence is hard to brush off and this will lead to better investigations and better results justice-wise.”

Currently pursuing an MA degree in Entrepreneurship, Mr. Kabuga bootstrapped Simba SOS Button pumping in over Sh1 million from personal savings. The firm has since secured three investors. Capital raised will be used to expand the reach of the app and add in paid features which will enable the app to be self-sustaining in the long run.

While creating the app is challenging, it’s the process of getting it into PlayStore, one of the reputable app distributors globally that was most challenging. For the app to work effectively, it needs permissions to access users’ location and contacts. Getting these permissions was not a walk in the park.

“Simba SOS Button went through rigorous tests and scans to ensure that it didn’t have any malicious code that can be used to hack one’s phone,” he says. He renamed the app from Brother’s Keeper to Simba SOS Button to meet registration requirements.

Having the app on the store is a major milestone for the entrepreneur. It is also the greatest advice he can give to those taking the entrepreneurial route. “The internet is a huge farm and all of us can make a profit off of it. The SOS Button app got into PlayStore at no extra cost. I didn’t need any special requirement. Therefore, I challenge us to create products and apps with a universal appeal. That way, they can be accessible to anyone with the world, allowing Kenyans to provide solutions to worldwide problems.”