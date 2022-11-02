Technology Why simplified coding platforms are next big thing

Low-code platforms enable employees with little or no coding skills to develop applications tailor-made for a firm’s operations. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JOHN CHERUIYOT

An increasing number of companies world over are embracing low-code platforms, a form of technology that enables employees with little or no coding skills to develop applications tailor-made for a firm’s operations.

The innovation promises to transform operations in companies by enhancing employees’ collaboration, enabling them to deliver targets faster.

Instead of applying complex programming languages, employees use visual interfaces with basic logic and drag-and-drop capabilities through a graphical user interface, giving them the ability to build tailor-made apps to suit their business needs.

By leveraging low-code platform, which experts say is the next big thing in manufacturing solutions, teams can also easily determine positive or negative results.

According to Straits Research, a global analytics and advisory firm, the world low-code development platform market size was worth Sh2 trillion in 2021 and is expected to hit about Sh160 trillion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 27.8 percent.

Enhanced efficiency

Darren Edwards, head of product operations at SYSPRO, a provider of integrated business software designed for manufacturing and distribution firms, says deploying low-code platform enhances efficiency and cuts costs as it eliminates the need for in-house coding specialists because employees can create their own software applications that enable them to perform their duties better.

“Factory shop floors require solutions aimed at optimising operations, improving productivity and reducing wastage,” says Mr Edwards noting that “to meet those requirements, employees need to adhere to shop floor procedures, machinery downtime should be reduced and a shift handover protocol implemented.”

Citizen developers, he states, could “develop low-code checklists, protocols and even introduce business insights to monitor efficiencies across the shop floor”.

Low-code tools can also be used to connect to other systems, such as an internet of Things (IoT) device to collect information from machines across the factory floor.

But why the hype surrounding low-code platforms?

A 2019 report by Outsystems, a low-code platform, indicated that accelerating digital transformation is the top reason most IT leaders chose a low-code tech.

Cost savings

Over the recent past, the race to adopt latest manufacturing technology has demonstrated that low-code solutions deliver tangible benefits. According to Red Hat, an American software firm, low-code solutions have the potential to reduce the development time of tailor-made software by 90 percent. Other benefits include increased agility and cost savings.

However, according to Jonathan Grandperrin, co-founder and CEO at Paris-based Mindee says low-code apps and platforms won’t replace manufacturing execution systems but will rather play a major role in supporting and extending their value as it provides manufacturing with a toolset to quickly respond to market changes and customer needs.

“Low-code application platforms also have the potential to be integrated easily with current IT systems, something critical in manufacturing given the different technologies adopted over the years, where, in many cases, 10 to 15-year-old hardware needs to communicate with next-gen databases,” says Mr Grandperrin.

Competitive advantage

Beyond ease of integration, Mr Grandperrin explains, manufacturing vendors that use low-code, can add more value and use it as a competitive advantage. It can assist in the supply chain systems, allowing transparency and efficient communication and collaboration across departments.

“Since low-code platforms provide standard components such as forms, report templates, and ready-to-use code snippets, they immediately eliminate many of the repetitive tasks that make up the bulk of application development,” says Hyther Nizam, Middele East and Africa region President for Zoho, Indian multinational technology firm.

Reason for caution

Despite the rosy promises of low-code platforms, Mr Edwards sounds a word of caution on their implementation.

“For one thing, low code should not fall into the wrong hands as businesses could face dire consequences if it is poorly applied. Security is a key area of concern – due to the possibility that citizen developers could inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities. To overcome security issues, manufacturers need to look into API security,” he advises.

To get the most out of your low-code team, Edwards says it is vital that your low code tool can connect with your enterprise resource planning solution (EPS) as a central point of data. Without an ability to connect, he says, operational visibility may be lost and product specifications may have to revert back to being manually created.

