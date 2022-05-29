Corporate Top 40 Under 40 alumni to meet quarterly

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama during the launch of Top40 Club and 2022 Top 40 under 40 Campaign at Capital Club, Nairobi on Thursday, May 28, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author

More than 1,000 distinguished women and men from various fields who have been honoured under the annual Top 40 Under 40 campaign will meet every quarter to share ideas and network.

Dubbed Top 40 Club, they will be holding fireside chats with speakers after the launch last week. It kicked off with Paul Polman, former Unilever CEO, as the key speaker on sustainable business.

The event also coincided with the launch of this year’s annual Top 40 Under 40 campaign whose nominations will run from May 26 to June 25.

“We believe this Top 40 Club will continuously provide a platform to host these kinds of conversations through intimate fireside chats such as this one. We hope that you walk away from here with fresh insights and new connections, and look forward to hearing about your experience,’’ said Nation Media Group chief executive Stephen Gitagama.

Top 40 Under 40 is an initiative of the Nation Media Group’s Business Daily publication and other sponsors that celebrates iconic leaders and high achievers in the country.

For 14 years, the idea has celebrated achievers from various industries, including science, arts, sports, and technology and entrepreneurship.

Mr Polman talked about climate change, equality at the workplace, decision-making, business ethics and sustainability practices and opportunities, and social impact.

“It’s about getting people to think differently, saying I want my company to be net positive…But what is sustainable? It’s no harm principle, but the world has overshot its planetary boundaries and the only thing that comes is to think regenerative or restorative,” he said.

“We have to bring humanity back to business. We have to make clear that it is first about people, not just the shareholders and self-enrichment but serving society.”

The Club is also expected to support career progression through mentorship.

“The plan is to bring speakers or the alumni propose speakers themselves and it will be very interactive,” added NMG’s head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka.

[email protected]