Corporate Universities regulator joins degree courses accreditation tussle

CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Commission for University Education (CUE) chairperson Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha termed criminal the move by the professional bodies to ignore a court ruling that declared the CUE is the only body mandated to regulate standards and accredit courses.

The ERB has refused to recognise some of the engineering specialisations offered by well-established institutions such as the University of Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Egerton University and Kenyatta University.

The universities' regulator will take action against professional bodies pushing to approve academic courses, escalating the tussle over accreditation of degree and diploma courses.

Commission for University Education (CUE) chairperson Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha termed criminal the move by the professional bodies to ignore a court ruling that declared the CUE is the only body mandated to regulate standards and accredit courses.

“We are not asleep. Will take action against bodies that usurp our mandate because their actions are criminal,” said Prof Nyaigotti-Chacha. “We are not operating a clandestine system, and the law is very clear on persons or institutions that are in breach.”

He was reacting to remarks attributed to Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) chief executive Margaret Ogai that some of the courses in universities are not accredited. Ms Ogai made the comments while appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee on Thursday.

She said it was a waste of resources for students to enrol for the unaccredited courses when they will not be accepted upon graduation.

The Universities Act provides for a fine of up to Sh2 million or maximum jail term of two years for persons who accredit and audit courses outside the CUE.

The law further says that the CUE may consult professional bodies and associations in its role of regulating courses and inspection of universities.

Prof Nyaigotti-Chacha said the CUE would continue to engage the professional bodies ahead of accrediting courses.

He, however, said that both High Court and Court of Appeal rulings are clear and should be followed.

“Professional bodies should not come to the lecture halls. Let them wait for students upon graduation and test the professional competence of a graduate against a checklist,” he added.

Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, Kenya Pharmacy and Poison Board, Nursing Council of Kenya, Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute and Public Health Officers and Technicians Council have unsuccessfully challenged sections of the Universities Act touching on the CUE’s mandate.

The standoff risks forcing thousands of university graduates back to class for remedial courses after failing to secure practising certificates.

The graduates may have to incur extra tuition fees, an unfair turn of events given that it was not the students’ fault in the first place.

The university regulator and the professional bodies had signed a memorandum of understanding to end the impasses, but Attorney General Kihara Kariuki termed the deal illegal.

“In the circumstance, we are unable to grant clearance to the draft MoUs,” said Mr Kariuki.

