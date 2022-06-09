Corporate UoN sets up foundation in push to raise funds

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is set to unveil its foundation in a bid to raise private funds amid a cashflow crisis following dwindling government capitation.

The foundation registered as a non-profit organisation also targets to harness donations from the UoN alumni base to supplement state capitation.

Cash-flow challenges at the UoN have resulted in a build-up of pending bills, a freeze on hiring and stalled infrastructure projects.

“Private capital is expected to accord the University of Nairobi the opportunity to prioritise research and innovations and to attract talent from across the globe through scholarships,” said the UoN in a statement.

Top universities like Harvard and Cambridge have tapped philanthropy in supporting the expansion of facilities and supplying capital for research and curriculum development.

In Kenya, universities that have established foundations include Kenyatta University, Mt Kenya University and Strathmore, in what is becoming a trend for institutions of higher learning.

The UoN Foundation will be managed by a board of trustees chaired by Dr. Vijoo Rattansi.

“The trustees include Prof. Margaret Kobia, Prof. Julia Ojiambo, Dr.Agnes Odhiambo, Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Joe Mucheru, Dr. Narendra Raval, Mourice Makolo and Prof. Stephen Kiama (secretary),” said the UoN.

The UoN has been grappling with a cash-flow crisis due to a drop in the number of self-sponsored students and government funding, hurting efforts to upgrade its infrastructure and attract students locally and from outside the country.

Funding for the UoN just like other universities has been hit by a sharp fall in the number of self-sponsored students in recent years due to a drop in the number of students scoring the mandatory C+ grade in KCSE.

Stalled projects at the UoN include the proposed School of Pharmacy whose construction commenced in 2011 but is currently 16 percent complete due to lack of government funding.

Construction of the proposed halls of Residence at UoN Lower Kabete campus whose construction started in 1990 stalled at 58 percent due to lack of funding.

Aside from infrastructure challenges, the UoN is struggling to honour obligations such as payroll taxes, retirement benefits and insurance premiums for employees.

