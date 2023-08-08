Corporate USIU-Africa VC, Margee Ensign resigns a year after taking office

Prof Margee Ensign at USIU-Africa campus on October 5, 2022. She has resigned barely a year after assuming office as USIU vice-chancellor. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

United States International University (USIU-Africa) vice-chancellor Margee Ensign has resigned barely a year after assuming office.

The university’s council chairman Kris Senanu announced the exit of Prof Ensign, citing medical challenges.

She had been serving as the university’s VC effective September 1, 2022, ending a long search for a substantive boss following the exit of Paul Tiyambe Zeleza in August 2021.

“Prof Ensign has been faced with personal medical challenges related to the altitude in Nairobi, and her doctors have advised her that she cannot live and work here,” Mr Senanu said in a statement.

“As we bid farewell to her, the entire USIU-Africa community would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes for future endeavours.”

Mr Senanu has further announced Lola Odubekun who is a member of the USIU-Africa University Council as the interim vice chancellor effective September 1, 2023.

Prof Ensign’s exit marks a high turnover in the top leadership that the private institution has experienced in recent years.

She took over from Prof Freida Brown, who was recalled from retirement in August 2021 following the exit of Prof Zeleza after a five-year term.

Prof Zeleza’s exit came after a fallout with lecturers over salary cuts and a union over plans to lay off non-teaching staff.

Before joining USIU-Africa, she served as the President of the American University of Nigeria since 2010.

