USIU-Africa vice-chancellor Brown’s contract extended to September

Corporate
USIU-Africa vice-chancellor Brown’s contract extended to SeptemberThursday May 19 2022
Summary
- USIU-A has extended the contract of Freida Brown as interim Vice Chancellor for four months as the search for a substantive occupant of the office continues.
- The privately-held institution hired UK-based Oxford HR to spearhead the international process of recruiting a replacement for Prof Zeleza.
- Prof Brown had served as vice-chancellor at the institution for 21 years before retiring in early 2016 and returning to the US.
United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) has extended the contract of Freida Brown as interim Vice Chancellor for four months as the search for a substantive occupant of the office continues.
The university’s council last August recalled Prof Brown from retirement to serve on a nine-month contract following the abrupt exit of Paul Tiyambe Zeleza after a five-year stint.
The privately-held institution hired UK-based Oxford HR to spearhead the international process of recruiting a replacement for Prof Zeleza.
“My stay here has been extended until the end of September,” said Prof Brown on Wednesday during the launch of the USIU-Africa five-year strategic plan.
Prof Brown had served as vice-chancellor at the institution for 21 years before retiring in early 2016 and returning to the US.
Oxford HR was given a maximum of nine months to identify the ideal candidate.
“Three candidates have since been identified with the ultimate decision resting with the university council,” she said.
USIU-A, which has had a presence in Kenya since 1969 initially as a Nairobi campus before becoming a full-fledged university in 1999, is keen on enhancing its national, regional and international positioning in higher education.
The tenure of the previous substantive vice-chancellor, Prof Zeleza, was characterised by a clash with lecturers over salary cuts and a union following plans to lay off non-teaching staff.
In October 2020, the Employment and Labour Relations court suspended the bid by USIU-A to slash lecturers’ pay, pending the determination of the petition the tutors had filed.
In May last year, the university denied violating a court order stopping it from laying off non-teaching staff pending the determination of a case filed by the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers.
In the Headlines
SportPesa mega profits revealed in court fightBy SAM KIPLAGAT
25minutes ago.
CDSC halts stock market charge after protestsBy OTIATO GUGUYU
55minutes ago.