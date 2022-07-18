Corporate USIU appoints new vice-chancellor as Brown’s term ends

By LYNET IGADWAH

United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) has appointed American-born Prof. Margee Ensign as the substantive vice chancellor ending months of searching.

The university’s council chairman Kris Ole-Senanu announced Prof. Ensign will take over the reins of the privately-owned institution starting September 1, 2022.

This concludes the search for a substantive occupant of the VC office that was being conducted by UK-based Oxford HR following the exit of Paul Tiyambe Zeleza in August 2021.

"The University Council is confident that Prof. Ensign's experience leading two very different organizations as Vice Chancellor will enable her to address the challenges and opportunities for USIU-Africa," said Mr Ole-Senanu.

The university’s council last August recalled former VC Freida Brown from retirement to serve on a nine-month contract that was extended by a further three months to the end of September. Prof Brown had served as vice-chancellor at the institution for 21 years before retiring in early 2016 and returning to the US.

Prof. Ensign a well-respected scholar on development in Africa, is the author and editor of six books and currently serves as the President of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, where she served as President from 2010 to 2017.

She was requested to return to AUN in 2021, having assumed the position of vice-chancellor (or President) of Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, from 2017 to 2021.

"Building a sense of common purpose and a shared vision, both within the institution and in conjunction with its host community, is high on my agenda," said Prof. Ensign

Prior to her AUN Vice Chancellorship, Prof. Ensign was associate provost for International Initiatives, dean and professor, School of International Studies, University of The Pacific (1999-2010). She worked in Rwanda and Uganda between 2003 and 2009 and held administrative and faculty positions at Columbia and Tulane universities.

USIU-A, which has had a presence in Kenya since 1969 initially as a Nairobi campus before becoming a full-fledged university in 1999, is keen on enhancing its national, regional and international positioning in higher education.

The tenure of the previous substantive vice-chancellor, Prof Zeleza, was characterised by a clash with lecturers over salary cuts and a union following plans to lay off non-teaching staff.

In October 2020, the Employment and Labour Relations court suspended the bid by USIU-A to slash lecturers’ pay, pending the determination of the petition the tutors had filed.

In May last year, the university denied violating a court order stopping it from laying off non-teaching staff pending the determination of a case filed by the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers.

