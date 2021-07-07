Corporate Why corporate accelerators are falling short

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

Those lucky to find product-market fit enjoy seasons of plenty before competition rises or markets shift, forcing action targeted towards discovering new avenues of growth or putting up moats in a bid to lift away from the plateau or decline.

Technology has reduced the cost of entry and participation for many sectors. Incumbents are facing increased competition from multiple fronts.

No one person or company has a monopoly of ideas. For all businesses, the lifecycle from startup, growth, maturity, plateau, decline, and eventual death must happen. These phases require different leadership skills – wartime versus peacetime executives and cultures.

Even with available budgets for research, development, and marketing, the corporate environment can carry blinders as executives chase key performance metrics that are grounded in present and not in the future that they desire to see.

The corporate innovation process, whether linked to external parties such as fledgling startups, other enterprise partners, or inward-facing with intrapreneurs must be guided by a well thought out strategy and process that is scalable independent of the people or teams starting the initiatives.

Many corporate accelerators, while well-intentioned are stillborn. The ambition that seeds them, mismatched to internal buy-in, caused by the disruption of departmental power dynamics, or overlapping roles linked to a coming staff rationalisation.

The result is, beyond the public relations hype following a well-executed media launch, many programmes get choked by red tape. Participating cohorts ending up frustrated by the game of tag that happens, mark timing with lots of activity but no real progress as the corporate waits for the next thing and staff churn, creating a chasm that those coming into the organisation cannot bridge. This pseudo engagement makes potential partners weary of the dance.

Corporates that are keen to drive innovation in their sectors, especially those that have plateaued or are in decline need to either set up dedicated teams to run with the functions and meet the attendant KPI’s or outsource entirely the running of the programme, whether seasonally or full time to a specialised firm that will have the mandate and backing to deliver.

It is a great disservice to the larger ecosystem for corporates to engage industry in a wild goose chase in the name of co-innovation.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation | www.mbuguanjihia.com | @mbuguanjihia