Why Uber will not bring down 25pc commission

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Uber named Imran Manji as the new head of East Africa in March, to drive an expansion strategy at a time his firm was coming under increasing competition from new entrants in the ride-hailing industry and e-commerce.

Business Daily caught up with Mr Manji after three months in the office and engaged him on plans to counter fuel price surges that have left its drivers restless and why it will not cut the 25 percent commission it makes from every ride.

Drivers continue to protest the lower rates at Sh25 per kilometre that have dropped from the initial Sh60 per kilometre. Do you see yourself raising it back?

Uber's business model is that the driver on our platform will be able to utilise the vehicle more during the day and the way this works is by fundamentally decreasing the price of the trip, compared to for example the traditional airport taxi, but ensuring that the driver gets more trips per day.

By reducing the price, we are opening up the market for people who can afford the services and that increased demand then flows to the drivers with an increase in trips per hour (TPH).

It's never our objective to keep prices as low because we make money when the drivers make money. Our revenue is purely 100 percent linked to the driver’s revenue. If the driver on a given day is making less, then we are making less.

Petrol and diesel prices have just increased today (Wednesday), do you plan to change these rates?

We had raised our prices with the biggest fuel price increase in February. We are looking to raise them again since this morning the price has gone up again.

But fuel is not the only component in the trip fare. For most drivers, it is the second-largest cost, but it is not the only one. So there should also not be a correlation between fuel price increases and an immediate rate increase.

By how much will the rates change?

We will run some analysis to determine if the price is now beyond the threshold that we initially planned. We will start looking at all the different operating costs like fuel and cost of living. It is a difficult situation in the market right now because as the cost of living for everybody goes up, the affordability of things like ride-hailing comes into question.

If we raise our prices too high; when the majority of people are already feeling price pressure on daily necessities, are we limiting how many people are then going to be using our services? Yes. When we limit that we also limit driver’s earnings.

When I say we are looking at cost of living, we are looking at the general market and we are seeing that maybe a passenger who is taking one or two rides a month is now dropping off to one or two rides every two or three months.

Will the rates touch on the minimum rate Uber charges or the kilometre fee?

There is another model. As you can see, it's a very data-driven company. We calculate the average fare based on different parameters. So you have your minimum fare, per kilometre and per minute, then there are other fares like waiting time, amount of surge or long-distance pricing.

So for example, if somebody is taking a ride to Kitengela Glass chances are a driver may be coming back empty. If the trip is over a certain number of kilometres, it triggers something called long-distance variable pricing, which compensates a driver for the likelihood that they may come back empty.

So we will look at a spectrum of trips and then we will see what is the best levers to change to get that.

There have been disputes within the industry about 25 percent commission. Will you cut this?

I am glad you brought that up because it is an area of a lot of misinformation. Our service fee is 25 percent. It’s 25 percent before any other spending so it is our gross service fee and not what we put in our pockets.

If you look at what we take out of the market, it’s a lot less than that. We spent significantly on the market. Of this 25 percent, we pay tax, incentives and promotions which go back into the market, our operating costs, in-person customers support, health insurance on the trip for the driver and the passenger, a safety button that passengers or drivers can press if their safety is in jeopardy and get a quick response vehicle and then technology costs.

On side of incentives and promotions, we are spending on the driver side and the right side of the market to try and balance the market. This is a really interesting nuance.

The argument is, if you are spending 10 percent of the total booking on incentives, for hypothetical numbers, why not just give that to the driver and lower your service? The reason is that the marketplace has to be balanced by these incentives and promotions otherwise, the driver earnings will not be as high.

A lot of new users on our platform come to the platform with a promotion code like getting 50 percent off for the first three chapters. That 50 percent off the cost, the driver still gets paid the full amount so it is borne by Uber. On that ride, we are losing money.

That particular promotion is designed to let somebody new to the technology, new to this way of the gig economy, or car-sharing, experience it at a lower cost. So we are putting new passengers into the ecosystem by decreasing the initial cost.

How much of Uber Kenya’s revenues goes into these incentives?

It's not something we disclose because of competitor intelligence, but it varies wildly depending on the product and market; each city is a market. The incentives also change every week, based on what we are seeing in the market.

Are there discussions to offer drivers benefits such as pension and health insurance in the Kenyan market as we have seen in the UK?

Fundamentally, we are a tech company and a platform that connects somebody who wants to spend a few hours driving with somebody who wants a ride. So that is where we sit. We don't have thousands of drivers who we employ.

The way the gig economy works and the flexibility we don't tell drivers that they cannot work, or that they must work, where they should work, or how long they should work. It is completely up to them. We don't have performance reviews for the drivers. For us, it's just the platform that connects that willing demand to the willing supply.

That means there is no plan to consider that any time soon...

I think it would destroy the business model. Our entire business model is based on free-market principles. If we start constraining supply, then we effectively become a taxi company with lots of cars on the road. And that's not what we are.

Many drivers in the industry have been unable to pay their loans for their vehicles due to low earnings, doesn't this concern you?

It’s not what we want to hear. We are constantly trying to improve drivers’ earnings and ensure the market is balanced. For instance, going back to the Covid period where demand fell off the cliff, those are events that happen in the market that are out of our control.

When they are on the platform we try to increase the earnings through incentives and ensure as many trips as the market can allow at the most competitive price. We can’t say we will put this amount of money in a driver’s pocket but through the holistic features and incentives, we become the best platform.

