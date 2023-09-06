Data Hub Civil society report pours cold water on carbon market craze

A nun taking part in a climate march in Nairobi on September 4, 2023 during Africa Climate Summit to raise awareness on the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

By HELLEN SHIKANDA

A new report released on the sidelines of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi downplays the latest craze on carbon markets, calling it ‘a wolf in a sheep’s clothing'.

Carbon markets is a term used by climate experts to refer to the buying and selling of carbon credits, which give polluters the permit to indulge in it and compensate through the credits.

Kenya recently assented to the Climate Change Act 2023, and one of the new provisions is the inclusion of regulations on carbon markets.

Already, communities in Kenya through external partners are reaping benefits from the markets.

In the new report, however, the writers comprising about eight civil societies say that the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI) is a dangerous distraction.

“The hype around carbon markets in Africa is creating a Wild West for a new type of entrepreneur whose sole purpose is to manufacture carbon credits,” says the report.

They explain about 13 failures that ACMI has overlooked and why the idea of trading carbon should be quashed.

The report argues that while Africa is cash-strapped and needs funding for the climate crisis, it should not get that money by allowing polluters to continue polluting.

It argues that in the long run, the biggest share of finance from carbon markets are the polluters since they hold the regulation key.

No time for pretending

“Climate science is clear there is no time for pretending there is an offsetting alternative if we are to keep within the 1.5 degrees celsius target or even below the unimaginable disaster of 2 degrees celsius of warming,” emphasises the report.

“The carbon credit producing projects – renewable energy, avoided emissions or nature projects - do not nullify the emissions of the polluting companies that buy them. In practice, the net impact is to increase the climate crisis devastating African nations,” the writers explain.

The report also shows that the accounting of carbon offsetting is ‘fraud,’ and may not help much with the climate crisis.

Climate sin

The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative Roadmap shows that the credits aid African countries to meet their national climate goals, and at the same time, help polluters lessen their climate sin.

“This is double counting of each tonne of carbon – a kind of accounting fraud that would be illegal elsewhere,” shows the report.

Africa is home to most of the least developed countries, and middle-income economies and at its inaugural summit, the underlying theme was the focus on green growth for development.

The report, however, shows that carbon markets do not drive development for the African continent and that they do not have provision for sustainable jobs.

“The ACMI uses a simplistic multiplier to calculate the projected number of jobs assumed to be created, based on both assumptions of high carbon credit costs and seemingly inflated relations between number of jobs and the volumes of carbon credits generated,” says the report.

In Kenya where land rights, especially for women is still an issue, the carbon markets are said to undermine any progress made on this front.

The report says that local communities may be afflicted by people who come with carbon market projects and overlook their rights.

Flawed decision making

In some communities in Kenya like Sengwer, the report highlights some flaws in the decision-making process for a carbon market project and faults the blaming of the community for deforestation.

“The Kenyan government forcibly evicted the Sengwer community from Embobut Forest under the guise of a carbon offset project, violating their rights—a move criticised by UN bodies,” cites the report.

In June this year, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku revoked contracts that he had given companies to obtain carbon credits from the local communities.

Incomplete disclosures

“Our people signed deals without understanding the market. We must negotiate the deals from a point of knowledge,” he said.

“African countries will be sorely disappointed that the actual flows of funds are far below the stated market value. The claimed global market valuation of $2 billion represents the price of transactions in the market, but the price paid to the clean energy or nature-based projects delivering the credits is far lower due to multiple actors taking their ‘cut’,” the new report shows.

Speaking to the Business Daily on Wednesday, Laurence Tubiana, French economist and chief executive of the European Climate Foundation who was also one of the key proprietors of the Paris Agreement said the carbon markets need an overhaul and that it could actually be a false solution.

"If it's just about a number, that I can just fly and buy something that does not exist in reality, then that's a false solution, but if it is an investment in the country, then that's a way to bring in more capital," she said.

Low regulation

"I also don't think the markets are regulated enough. We should reorganise that. Africa needs to have the capacity to set the market here and not elsewhere. It is a political issue, but there is a lot to be done," she added.

"If carbon markets bring in money for investment in a country that can develop clean electricity or clean public transport, then that is okay," she added.

At the summit, however, most delegates from the global north were in support of the carbon markets.

