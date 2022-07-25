Data Hub Covid reproduction boom drives baby market industry above Sh6bn

By JAMES KAHONGEH

Even with nearly 1.5 million babies born annually in Kenya, manufacturers of baby care products are only reaching a third of the market, owing to the inaccessibility, affordability and lack of awareness.

Data from the Economic Survey of 2022 shows that 1.2 million babies were born in registered health facilities alone last year, from 900,000 in 2017. The birth rate has been growing sharply annually in the past five years, expanding the market for baby care products.

This category of products ranges from skincare products, formulas and supplements, toys and clothing. More sophisticated buyers are also demanding soothers, comforters, pacifiers, tethers, and warmers.

In the wellness category, there are gas relievers, sanitisers, decongestants and thermometers among other fast-moving products.

The majority of these products are imported, with the United Kingdom sending the bulk of these products targeting Kenya’s middle-class consumers.

Players say the market is only serving a third of the demand with the full range of products, translating to just about 450,000 babies born annually in Kenya.

Most Kenyan mothers use no more than jelly and baby powder, one dealer tells the Business Daily, describing the category as ‘‘neglected’’.

When PZ Cussons launched the ‘‘Share the Joy’’ campaign two weeks ago, the move pointed to an industry that is now deliberate about capturing a share of the one-million-strong baby product market that is barely scratched.

The company says the campaign that will run for several weeks is aiming to net babies that are not in the bracket first and to retain mothers who discontinue use of the products after their babies’ first birthday.

‘‘This is a massive segment with a huge opportunity for growth. With 4.5 million babies (those in their first three years of life) each year, a lot of this potential is unexploited,’’ says Sekar Ramamoorthy, PZ Cussons managing director for East Africa.

Ramamoorthy reveals that baby toiletries and wipes alone have the potential to grow beyond the current Sh2 billion to Sh6 billion in the short term. With proper market awareness, however, he says this category can expand to Sh16 billion in the long term.

Whereas the Kenyan market appears to be on an upward trajectory, it is in Uganda where the fortunes are more attractive, with its market growing twice as fast as Kenya. Ramamoorthy cites the diversified use of baby products for the industry’s stronger performance in Uganda.

‘‘Ugandans focus a lot on oils and lotions apart from jelly and soap that the majority of Kenyans use. In Kenya, families use laundry and bathing soap for both babies and adults,’’ he says, adding that baby oil, for instance, is a major component in nursing babies and ‘‘for massaging them for better brain development.’’

For more than 40 years, PZ Cussons has manufactured and sold a wide array of baby products, including powder, oil, lotions, petroleum jelly, soaps and baby cologne.

To highlight the lucrative nature of the business, some shops deal exclusively in a specialised line of products. Baby Blossom, for instance, stocks baby skin care products, including massage oils, lotions, soaps and shampoos.

Besides toiletries, however, baby formula and other weaning products, breast pumps and milk storage bags have grown in popularity in recent years, dealers say.

‘‘Baby formula is the fastest moving commodity. In this category there are products for newborns and those between two and three years,’’ says Joseph Njoroge, the manager of Tots Shoppe in Kilimani.

Tots Shoppe targets middle-class and upper-middle-class Kenyans ‘‘because of our quality and pricing’’ according to Njoroge. He notes that consumers are keen on the authenticity and quality of baby care items, especially food products.

Baby & Mother Shop, an online outlet, stocks products for both newborns and those aged below five years. Their catalogue features diapers, wipes, toys, lactation cookies, formulas and a feeding kit.

‘‘Diapers, wipes and formulas are our fastest movers. Our target is middle-class Kenyans,’’ Grace Chepkoech, an attendant at the shop, told Business Daily.

On trends, Njoroge says: ‘‘Most of our buyers insist on specific brands of baby formula, particularly those from the UK because of their superior quality. In the baby bottle category, we have seen a significant rise in the popularity of Tommee Tippee and Dr Brown’s products.’’ The shop does not stock products manufactured in Kenya.

But why has this category failed to develop fully so far? Dealers say baby products is an expensive category, while some consumers are inclined to specific brands.

Explains Ramamoorthy: ‘‘Some mothers use only one type of jelly for all baby needs. We are educating our consumers that jelly is not for babies. That there are more advanced products such as oils and lotions, wipes and baby colognes.’’

He adds: ‘‘The gifting culture is more embraced in Uganda. On the one hand, Ugandans go all out in gifting new mothers, which pushes the popularity of baby products. Kenyans, on the other hand, do not gift as much.’’

A stiff regulatory environment, argues Njoroge. ‘‘Custom fee for some of the products is high. It becomes difficult to import these goods in the quantities we desire. It also takes longer for the products to get to our warehouses due to the amount of paperwork involved,’’ Njoroge says about "stiff" regulation.

He advises a relaxation of the regulations to spur the growth.

On accessibility, sellers say many outlets across the country are unable to stock more and underscores the role of retailers and distributors.

‘‘It is important for manufacturers to work with distributors to ensure that products are available in the market across the republic at the right time and that none is missing from shelves," says PZ Cussons MD, who advises market education. ‘‘We are training mothers on different digital platforms on effective ways to use baby care products.’’

If accessibility can be solved through enhanced supply chains, it is affordability that stands in the way of most Kenyan families. Says Ramamoorthy: ‘‘For us, it is a question of how much we can train our customers and how much we can change their behaviour. This is already changing. The modern mother in Kenya is willing to embrace baby care products.’’

Explains Njoroge: ‘‘We focus on the middle-class and upper-middle segments of the markets because the range of our products is quite expensive. The buying power of these Kenyans is also higher.’’

Both Ramamoorthy and Njoroge admit the disruption in global supply chains in the last two years has caused a shortage of baby care products, especially diapers and baby formula, driving demand and prices up.

‘‘Wood pulp, which is one of the raw materials for the manufacture of baby diapers, comes from Europe, including Russia,’’ says Ramamoorthy, explaining the shortage.

Adds Njoroge on the baby formula: ‘‘We have not been able to stock baby formula as much as before since 2020. Shipment is taking longer and the charges are higher than before the pandemic.’’

