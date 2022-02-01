Data Hub Egerton University’s closure saps life out of nearby businesses

Donkeys at the deserted Njokerio trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru. The indefinite closure of the learning institution has denied traders, customers, forcing most to close shop. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The normally busy Njokerio trading centre outside Egerton University in Njoro, Nakuru, has now fallen silent and shops shuttered, thanks to the closure of the institution.

The steel footbridge that connects Njokerio and the university would normally carry hundreds on any given day but is now bereft of users.

Except for one cyber-shop and a few roadside fresh produce stalls that remain open, the trading centre is deserted and its buildings are quietly falling into disrepair.

Some of the closed shops with heavy padlocks have been reduced to resting points for goats and sheep roaming the centre, a clear sign that the good times are over. Some have Swahili inscriptions for "do not enter" or "do not destroy" on the doors.

A sense of desperation from traders outside their premises waiting for customers is visible from the way they look at the few visitors passing through the centre.

Dejected boda boda operators shielding from the hot sun under a metal shade complain that they do not get many customers these days.

"We really would like to have Egerton University back up and running as it is the primary source of our livelihood," said one of the operators.

"We could be doing good business at this time of the year when students return from their holidays, but we're instead coming to the centre just to bask in the sun in vain."

Njokerio is one of the two trading centres around the university’s Njoro campus that have been hit hard by its closure in November last year after lecturers downed their tools demanding better salaries.

Egerton University is home to slightly over 18,000 students, the majority domiciled at the main campus.

Just like other public and private universities, these students provide the economic backbone of the neighbouring community and shopping centres.

They are not just significant spenders supporting local businesses, but have also become an important source of tenants for real estate developers around the universities, largely due to the shortage of accommodation within the various campuses.

In Njoro, it is no different, as landlords who have invested in student accommodation enter into a fourth straight month without their regular tenants.

Loan repayments

Anthony Gikonyo, a landlord, said he has eight single rooms on which he charges Sh4,000 per month, but these are now unoccupied.

Retailers like Peter Wambugu have also suffered in the absence of students in the area.

Every day, for the past three months, he has been sitting quietly on a raised chair in front of his shop, watching his unmoving stock that would otherwise have been turned over in a week at most when the university is in session.

"It has been tough… before the university closed down, I used to attend to 200 clients in a day. Today I hardly get 10 clients. This is frustrating for an entrepreneur like me who has many obligations to meet including repaying loans and meeting suppliers’ tight payment deadlines,” he said.

"I want this institution to reopen as soon as possible or else I will be forced to close down my shop temporarily like my colleagues," he said.

Ann Waithera, 28, a beauty and therapy college graduate, said she used to work at one of the closed salons, and the last time she had a steady job and income was in October last year before the university was closed down.

She said she feels let down by the government for not taking steps to reopen the institution.

"We just stay quiet and try to be patient hoping the government will intervene but it is sad the government seems not bothered by the problems at the Njoro campus," said Ms Waithera.

"We depend on this institution for survival and my livelihood has been shattered after my employer closed shop because of lack of customers," she lamented.

Two traders at the far end of the trading centre running a salon and a barbershop jointly are now looking to leave, feeling that it's too risky to keep their work tools in their closed shop.

"The closed shop which could be looted by idle youth who have no work to do, as many shops where they depended on have closed down,” said the barbershop owner.

Public transport operators along the normally busy Egerton-Njoro-Nakuru route are also lamenting the reduced numbers, saying that many touts and drivers have had to be laid off temporarily as vehicles lie idle.

While some traders are closing down and moving, others appear determined to stay, saying the trading centre has been home to their families for decades.

Patrick Ngugi, a butcher, says he is now dipping into his savings to keep his business afloat as he waits for students to return.

"When students are around I sell about 100kg of meat but since the university was closed down three months ago, I sell slightly over 10kg in a day. That income is not enough to sustain this business. I'm forced to dig deep into my pockets to pay the rent," said Patrick.

Systemic weaknesses

These businesses were just recovering from the long closure of educational institutions during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and had hoped that the lifting of the curfew and other restrictions in October last year would herald a period of recovery.

While primary and secondary schools have largely recovered their footing to the benefit of their suppliers and other businesses depending on them for survival, the picture for public universities is less rosy due to systemic weaknesses.

Even before Covid, public universities were struggling to survive, saddled with huge debt and reduced student enrolment in their cash spinning module II programmes, popularly known as Parallel degree programmes.

Many had spent heavily on rapid expansion on the hopes that student numbers would continue to rise, taking on debt to fund this expansion.

The number of public universities and campuses grew from 49 in 2010 to 204 in 2017 before falling to 102 last year.

Tighter standards governing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam have however resulted in a drop in the number of candidates scoring the C+ and above grade required for university entry, meaning that most qualifying candidates have been able to get absorbed under the government’s placement programme.

This has adversely affected the lucrative parallel degree programmes in which students paid fees based on market rates, resulting in cash flow constraints of the type that forced Egerton University to close down its Njoro campus.

