How tech is promising to tame rising fraudulent claims in insurance firms

By Edna Mwenda

For decades, insurance companies have agonised over fraudulent claims from policyholders. Fraud is now at an all-time high and is threatening to shut down some insurers.

One in every four insurance claims made is fraudulent, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

However, with the adoption of technology and smart solutions such as telematics — where sensors are fitted to your car — insurers are now turning the tide against con artists.

These sensors measure various aspects of how, when and where you drive to monitor the key risk factors associated while on the road.

This data can be used to calculate a personalised premium quotation and in services such as the accident alert and theft recovery.

It works by monitoring your real-time behaviours on the road to provide an objective picture of your driving habits.

Car telematics has the potential to increase road safety, improve driving behaviour, align insurance premiums with actual need via usage-based insurance (UBI), and boost car-insurance-industry profitability.

Telematics takes advantage of devices such as smartphone apps, smart tags and onboard car diagnostic tools.

In Kenya, telematics insurance is still a new concept to many. However, a few companies are adopting it to monitor driver behaviour, assess individual risk and determine what they pay for premiums.

“The innovative technology connects a driver's smartphone to an in-vehicle telematics device. As one drives, the device collects and transmits driving behaviour related to acceleration, braking and cornering, all of which are important elements in determining how well a car is driven,” said Godfrey Kioi, managing director at Heritage Insurance.

Heritage insurance launched a motor insurance policy dubbed “auto-correct” that makes use of telematics capabilities together with data and analytics to promote safety and enhance customer engagement.

All types of private motor vehicles which are insured with a comprehensive cover are eligible.

“It’s still early days. The take-up [of Autocorrect] however is encouraging. Some of the immediate benefits have been better customer engagement during the insurance period and prompt claims settlement, making the claims experience much better,” added Mr Kioi.

As a reward for good road behaviour, companies prove their loyalty and improve customer relations by subsidised premiums for the good score.

“In the last two years (2020 and 2021), Heritage has issued premium refunds to its customers roughly worth Sh4 million based on improved driving behaviour based on transmitted data. Better driving results in lower claims and the savings in claims should be shared with the customers,” said Mr Kioi.

Motor insurance companies across the world have begun embracing telematics to enhance effectiveness in their day to day activities.

Digitisation in the insurance sector has enabled customers to get access to services at the comfort of their homes and on the go at the touch of a button.

In late 2021, the lobby for insurers in the country, Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) launched a mobile platform known as Claims Registration Application (CRA) APP for filling accident claims to reduce settlement and curb the high number of fraudulent claims.

The App can geo-locate the accident scene, provide contacts of the nearest ambulance, hospital, or towing services and notify the next of kin about the accident.

All this information is relayed to the insurance company to initiate the claims process. However, there is still a divide between the insurance industry in Kenya and the tech industry.

According to the 2020 insurance industry report by the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI), insurers should continue to leverage technology and become more innovative in setting up products that meet the changing consumer demands.

The report indicates that one of the challenges facing insurers is how to collaborate with insurtechs more effectively “in constructing and fortifying” these options to bring the new ecosystem to full fruition.

“Technology adoption has been slow in the industry. Over the last three years, however, we have witnessed a faster pace of adoption and this was propelled by the Pandemic,” said Mr Tom Gichuhi, the AKI executive director.

“The major factors that hinder uptake of insurance in are Kenya a lack of knowledge or poor understanding of insurance and the cost of insurance is high and therefore a majority of Kenyans cannot afford it.

“Access to insurance is also low, compared to banks, and our footprint across the country is lower,” added Mr Gichuhi.

According to a report by Accenture, an Irish consulting firm, insurers that ignore telematics do so at their own peril.

This is because telematics, the report said, has a transformative impact on insurers’ back-office operations, changing rating and claims handling processes and benefitting insurers across the value chain.

Adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to help insurance companies in underwriting and claim processing.

“This is a disruptive, transformational technology that has the power to reshape the global motor insurance industry, dramatically altering every aspect of the insurance value chain from marketing to claims processing,” reads the Accenture report in part.

Claims processing after natural catastrophes “will be automated, infinitely scalable, and made lightning-fast”.

The adoption of artificial intelligence will propel risk evaluation quality.

Large amounts of data are reviewed during claims processing including reports and forms, involving numerous approval steps. But with an AI system that can handle a great deal of data, the process is easier and shorter.

Patrick Omoro, the associate general manager of Minet says the customer experience is a major issue that hinders the uptake of insurance.

“When customers come to take up insurance, they are all smiles but at the point of claiming, the process is tedious and they are unsatisfied. We aim to reduce this and that is where technology comes in,” said Mr Omoro.

The point of claim, he said, “is the moment of truth” where the insured understands and appreciates the true value of their insurance company.

“Will they be let down at the most vulnerable moment of their relationship with the insurer?”

“At Minet insurance, we aim to fully automate all our functions,” said David Muiruri, associate general manager, digitisation and infrastructure Minet.

Telematics brings with it the issue of data privacy since personal information is collected. It has the potential to become “the witness against you”.

The data from your car, as well as other devices installed, can be the “smoking gun” in criminal or civil court cases especially with hacking and cyber-attacks on the rise.

“As a general rule and best practice, any worthwhile business will safeguard and keep as confidential any customer data/information in its possession. AutoCorrect is not a tracking product, the sole purpose of the device is to provide us with information relating to driving for insurance purposes,” said Mr Kioi.

