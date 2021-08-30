Data Hub Malnutrition spikes as Maasai cattle stay away from homes longer on drought

Maria Mukindi, holds one of her grandchildren outside her manyatta in Ilkimase village, Ewuaso Kedong, Kajiado County. PHOTO | PAULINE ONGAJI | NMG

By PAULINE ONGAJI

More by this Author Summary According to Maasai tradition, if you lose your animals, you become poor.

A brother in-law (your husband’s brother) is usually obliged to donate some of his animals to his sister in-law, for survival.

Under the scorching sun of Ilkimase village, Ewuaso Kedong, Kajiado County, Esther Roigo, 55, emerges from her small traditional Maasai mud thatched hut (manyatta), minutes after arriving from an unsuccessful job hunt within the village.

She joins her husband, who has been sitting on the veranda behind their manyatta since morning, staring at what was once green pasture a few months ago, now dry bare land covered with shrubs and slowly turning into a semi desert.

Six years ago, Roigo’s husband suffered a stroke that left the right side of his body paralysed, a condition that pushed them into selling their 20 heads of cattle and 50 goats in order to get money for his treatment, and ever since, he has been depending on his two wives for survival.

According to Maasai tradition, if you lose your animals, you become poor. A brother in-law (your husband’s brother) is usually obliged to donate some of his animals to his sister in-law, for survival.

Harsh climate

For Roigo, after they lost their animals, she got six cows and 20 goats as a gift from her brother in-law, for the survival of her family. The intention was to get manure and milk for consumption.

However, that hasn’t been the case as for months now she hasn’t been able to access her animals. The harsh climatic conditions and months of dry spells have led to prolonged periods of drought.

It is six months since her animals joined those of her neighbours on a long trip on search of pasture some 100 kilometres away.

Roigo was been left with the hard task of fending for her seven children and seven grandchildren, without her only source of income and diet. She doesn’t remember the last time they had tea with milk and a diet of milk, as was usually the case.

“From my animals I would get up to four bottles of milk daily not only to supplement my family’s diet, but also to sell and get money to buy vegetables and other foodstuff.”

It is the same case for Maria Mukindi, mother of seven and owner of 100 cows, also from Ilkimase village.

“My children and grandchildren have to be contended with eating soft ugali mixed with salt and some cooking oil to add taste, a diet with no milk as was usually the case. Even when we are lucky to get a packet milk from the shopping centre, it is usually not enough,” she explains.

In the morning, she says, they take tea without milk and in the evening the same soft ugali meal and sometimes when they are lucky, some porridge at lunchtime.

The Maasai men value their cattle so much that in the family they entirely own the animals. But on the other hand, the women control the milk and any money that comes from it.

“From the milk, we are able to supplement our family dietary needs and use the money to buy vegetables for our family, as well as cater for other financial needs. Also, from the animals, we get manure from the dung and sell to make an ends meet,” explains Maria.

But that hasn’t happened in a very long time with the animals being away. John Ole Sayo, Chief Keekonyonyokie North location, says though it has been usual for the Maasai men to move in search of pasture, as women are left at home, it doesn’t usually take this long before the animals are back.

“This time round things have been worse. It hasn’t rained for quite some time and due to lack of pasture, the cattle have to stay away for longer. As long as the grass has reduced, people have to move to Nairobi or even Tanzania so that the animals don’t die,” he adds.

Kennedy Odupoi, 25, a casual labourer in the area, says things have been hard. “Normally we receive rainfall in April, August and December, but that hasn’t been the case this year. The last time it rained was in February and we are sceptical on whether it will rain in December,” he adds.

Odupoi says they have to travel up to five kilometres to fetch water for the remaining animals. “This would be an impossible mission for those with large herds of cattle,” he adds, pointing at a dried local water pan.

These challenges have had immense effects on the nutrition of children especially those under the age of five years. “Normally, children diet was always enriched with cream, milk and meat. But with the drought and the cows being away, for months this has remained a distant dream,” says Maria.

High defaulters rates

According to Chief Ole Sayo, the number of people in the area and especially children facing malnutrition has gone up.

Ruth Nasinkoi, Kajiado County Nutrition Coordinator, says due to climate change, the county has experienced inadequate rainfall, recurrent drought leading to low food production and poor livestock rearing.

“Due to the movement, sometimes children also move with the animals making it hard to follow up on those who are admitted to nutrition programmes, causing high defaulters rates,” she adds.

Analysis done by Kenya Markets Trust, a transformational market systems development non-governmental organisation indicates that the temperature in Kajiado will continue to increase with 74,000 cattle projected tobe affected by extreme temperatures. Similarly, a population of about 135,400 people will be affected based on a population growth rate of 3.5 per cent.

Stunting and wasting

Josephine Tauta, a nutritionist and a nursing officer at Ewuaso Kedong Dispensary, in Kajiado West says, there has been an increase in the number of underweight cases among children under the age of five, with many being as a result of lack of proteins.

“From May to July, 18 children under the age of five years old who were brought to the facility had stunted growth, where nine were enrolled in outpatient therapeutic programme. Out of this, five defaulted,” she adds.

A Ministry of Health’s 2019 Cost of Undernutrition Report report showed that out of 7.22 million children under five, nearly 1.8 million (26 per cent) children are stunted, 290,000 (4 per cent) wasted and 767,927 (11 per cent) are underweight.

“In 2018, Kajiado County Nutrition survey showed that stunting was recorded at 22 per cent, underweight stood at 22.5 per cent while cases of wasting were record at 10 per cent,” says Nasinkoi.

The 2019 Cost of Undernutrition report indicated 192,397 deaths among children in Kenya, which is almost 20 per cent of all the child deaths, were directly associated with undernutrition.

This also has implications on the economy. The report indicates that 2.1 million underweight incidences (90.4 per cent) of illnesses among children cost the Kenyan health sector more than Sh13 billion.

But all is not lost. There have been efforts to try and mitigate the nutritional deficiency catastrophe brought about by climate change.

Pauline Kariuki, Director, Rural Women Network, during the interview in Keekonyokie, Ewuaso Kedong, Kajiado County. PHOTO | PAULINE ONGAJI | NMG

Pauline Kariuki from Rural Women Development Network, says there have been efforts to equip local women with kitchen gardens and skills to enable them partake farming.

According to Pauline, from planting vegetables and fruits among other food crops, the women are not only able to meet the dietary needs of their families, but also sell some and get money to buy milk and meat, especially during dry spells when the cattle are away.

“One area we are investing in is ensuring that unlike their traditional mud roofed manyattas, we try to help them invest in iron sheets for their roofs such that during rainy seasons, they are able to harvest water which can help them for some time,” she says.

Also, they are in the process of facilitating the local women to start practicing poultry farming for eggs, and meat selling. “Maasai men are usually not interested in the chicken, and by giving these birds to the women, we are indirectly preventing the men from encroaching into this economic activity,” adds Pauline.

Survival hardships

Lucy Lemashisha, 51, is a good example of just what this could mean for the women of Ewuaso Kedong. Like most women within her locality, her 50 cows have been away for months now, and she is only left with one.

She too faces survival hardships faced by any other Maasai woman during the drought when the animals are away. “We also face the same situation of lack of milk and meat in our diet. The last time the cattle were here we could even make yoghurt from the milk and sell and make up to Sh4,000 a day. That hasn’t been the case lately.”

But then for her things are way much better. Since 2001 she has been practicing farming. “I have grown vegetables, traditional herbs and fruits like pawpaws, mangoes, passion fruits, apples and bananas. I’m also keeping bees and practicing poultry farming,” she adds.

Slow to embrace farming

Also the roof of her house is made from corrugated iron sheets, and this helps her harvest water into tanks, for use later.

From the money she gets from selling her farm produce, she is not only able to ensure a healthy diet for her children, but can also she comfortably pay school fees for her children.

But this also doesn’t come without challenges.

“There is an issue of safety for our farms. My community hasn’t yet completely embraced farming, thus the value of their animals outweighs that of the produce in the farms. I have to be vigilant all the time to keep off some men with the intention of letting their animals into my farm,” she adds.

“The nutrition and food security situation in Ewuaso Kedong still remains dire, but perhaps with such initiatives, the era of the locals depending on food rations especially during drought periods, might be coming to an end sooner than anticipated,” says Pauline.