Missed opportunities: Kenyans turn deaf on costly health services

Richard Mwangi, an audiologist a assists a patient during a test on January 18 at IncusEar Hearing and E.N.T Centre in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By SARAH OOKO

When Mary gave birth to her now 10-year-old son in 2011, she was filled with so much joy. Her wish was for him to enjoy optimal development so he could prosper and be able to participate in normal life activities like fellow children.

All appeared to be well until six months later when the family noticed that the child seemed oblivious to sounds made around him.

"He would smile and giggle whenever someone was playing with or holding him. But gradually, we started noticing that he did not respond to sounds directed his way. You could walk into a room and call his name or clap and he would remain still until you moved somewhere where he could see your face," says Mary.

"At first, we didn't take the matter seriously as thought that this was something he would overcome as he grew older. But by the time he was about a year and three months, we decided to seek medical attention as nothing seemed to be changing."

This was the start of a long journey that saw the family reach out to different ear specialists as they all appeared to give conflicting diagnosis.

"We tried many things including an operation but our son's condition did not improve. Eventually, we were informed by the final specialist we visited that our child had permanent hearing loss and nothing could be done to reverse the situation," says Mary.

She is not alone. Such stories have been shared by families who have gone through similar experiences after giving birth to children with hearing challenges.

Health experts note that these uncertainties and delays in diagnosing children with hearing problems caused by congenital or birth defects, are a major cause of preventable deafness in early childhood.

"Most cases of deafness or profound hearing loss can be prevented if affected children are identified early enough, when there is still room to intervene and save them from the disability," says Dr Njoroge Muhuhu, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor based in Nairobi.

It is for this reason that newborn hearing screening tests are recommended for all delivered babies before they leave the hospital or within the first month after birth.

Whereas these assessments are common practice in most developed nations, they are not routinely done in the country.

"These are missed opportunities, because by the time parents notice that something is wrong with their child, it might be too late to change the situation," notes Richard Mwangi an audiologist at Doctors of Hearing, which attends to many affected children.

The ability of a child to hear is very important. Hearing is essential for speech development, which sets the foundation for a child's learning experience, interaction with others, school performance, and ability to earn a living in future.

"If you can't hear sounds at all, then there's no way you will be able to learn a language. Also, children who can't hear well will have speech delays and difficulties," observes Mr Mwangi.

Newborn hearing screening is usually conducted by audiologists.

Through a myriad of tests - such as the Automated Auditory Brainstem Response (AABR) and Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE) - these specialists can find out if a baby suffers from hearing loss, the degree of the loss and what type it is.

Children found to have hearing loss that is mild, moderate or severe are considered to be hard of hearing. On the other hand, those with profound hearing loss are considered deaf and need to be supported to communicate using sign language.

Window of opportunity

According to Mr Mwangi, children classified as hard of hearing usually have a window of opportunity for interventions that can prevent the progression of their condition to deafness.

Through timely support (ideally within six months and not later than one and a half years), these children can benefit from treatment or interventions like hearing aids, cochlear implants, among other assistive devices that usually go a long way in improving their hearing ability.

This gives them the best chance of grasping languages and developing speech optimally. Some of these children may also require speech therapists to help hasten this process.

Sadly, these essential services remain largely out of reach for many children in need of them due to a myriad of health infrastructure, human resource, and financing challenges.

For instance, audiologists who conduct hearing tests were for a long time hard to come by. But great strides have been made to address the gap through the introduction of a training programme on audiology at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

"This is a great achievement that will increase the pool of audiologists in the country, making it possible for many children in need to be served," says Mwangi.

The number of ENT specialists spread across the country is also wanting, with a majority concentrated in urban areas.

Worse still, the cost of interventions used to address hearing problems remain unaffordable for most of the affected Kenyans.

Cost barriers

For instance, hearing aids cost about Sh50,000 while cochlea implant surgical procedures go for approximately Sh2,500,000 to Sh3,000,000.

Moreover, speech therapy sessions cost about Sh3,500 per session. They are often offered three times a week and may go on for over two years, depending on how old a child is before he or she is enrolled in these sessions.

"When parents can't afford the care, they lose hope. And their affected children end up struggling with the problem throughout their lives,” says Mr Mwangi.

He notes that hearing impairments appear to be forgotten conditions in Kenya, as not much emphasis is put on them, compared to other disabilities.

"We need a structured way of dealing with this problem through awareness creation on prevention measures and available solutions that can be accessible or within the reach of all those in need of them," states Mwangi.

These efforts will also entail tackling harmful myths or traditional beliefs such as viewing hearing impairments as curses upon families.

Such beliefs prevent affected families from seeking medical care for their children or accepting support from hearing specialists.

Risk factors

Some of the risk factors that predispose children to hearing loss at birth include the following: genetics or family history of the condition, certain infections that affect pregnant women such as rubella or cytomegalovirus, babies that suffer from a prolonged lack of oxygen (asphixia) at the time of birth, as well as those born with low birth weight.

Meningitis and frequent ear infections can also cause hearing impairments among affected children.

Health experts recommended medical check-ups before, during and after pregnancies to help in the early detection and management of these risk factors so as to avert their adverse impacts.

Indeed, the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that 60 percent of hearing loss in children can be prevented through measures such as immunisation for rubella and meningitis, improved maternal and neonatal care as well as early screening and management of inflammatory diseases of the middle ear.

Aside from children, the WHO cautions that more and more adults are also increasingly acquiring hearing problems due to their lifestyles or behaviours.

Growing problem

Based on statistics from the health body, nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide - or one in four individuals - is projected to have hearing problems by 2020.

The WHO further notes that the main contributors for acquired hearing loss among adults include loud noises or sounds, impacted ear wax, injury to the ear or head, ototoxic medicines and old age.

To highlight the growing problem of exposure to loud noises, the WHO's theme for this year's World Hearing Day (today) is: To hear for life, listen with care.

"This is very important because what many people don't know is that noise-induced hearing loss is permanent and cannot be reversed," warns Mr Mwangi.

Some of the safe listening practices that can guard against hearing loss include setting the volume of devices to no more than 60 percent of the maximum, staying away from sources of sound like loudspeakers or noisy machinery, wearing protectors such as earplugs in noisy places, as well as using well fitted and noise-canceling headphones to reduce the need to raise volume in noisy situations.

With regards to the accumulation of wax in the ears, Dr Muhuhu notes that people should refrain from using earbuds to clean their ears as they end up pushing the wax inwards, which causes blockage.

"The ear naturally cleans itself and pushes the wax outwards where it can be simply wiped or cleaned away. Therefore, you do not need to worry about cleaning the inside of your ears," he notes.

Rule of the thumb

Aside from causing wax build-up, earbuds can also cause accidents during their uses which can rapture the eardrum, leading to more hearing complications.

"The rule of the thumb is that you should not put anything smaller than your elbow in your ears," states Dr Muhuhu.

According to the WHO, ototoxic drugs that cause hearing loss should be closely monitored and prescribed with care or caution.

They include aspirin; Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (Nsaids) such as ibrufen or naproxen; certain antibiotics; some drugs that treat cardiovascular diseases as well as certain cancer medicines.

Hearing loss caused by these drugs tends to develop quickly and the first symptoms are usually ringing in the ears.

The hearing usually resumes to normal after people stop taking the medicine. However, some drugs can cause permanent damage.

While it may be difficult to predict when accidents will occur, safety measures such as the use of seat belts in vehicles and helmets while on bicycles or motorbikes can prevent head or ear injuries that result in hearing loss problems.

