Nakuru banks on city status to woo fresh investments

By ERIC MATARA

Some businesses have already been positioning themselves in the town, however, even before the city status was conferred.

Following its elevation to a city, Nakuru is eyeing a revival of its once-bustling industrial hub that provided thousands of jobs for locals.

It is also hoping to attract new investments in the services and financial sector, leaning on improved and upcoming infrastructure projects to ease access to other parts of the country.

The Business Daily has established that more investors — including Nairobi and Mombasa-based textile firms, a supermarket chain, a Nairobi-based food company and a fertiliser firm — plan to extend their ventures to Nakuru.

The new city is perhaps better known as the birthplace of Kenya’s top supermarket chains such as the collapsed Nakumatt, Tuskys and Naivas. In past, however, it was home to a large number of factories, such as the Eveready East Africa, Nakuru Blankets, a Coca Cola bottler and the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya.

The industrial shine is long gone though, with many of the previously thriving plants shut. While some were simply beaten to submission by shifting consumer needs, the failure of the Mombasa-western Kenya metre gauge railway and dilapidated infrastructure were also a big factor in making Nakuru uncompetitive for industrialists.

It is these failures that are now informing the new city’s plan to revive its fortunes, as it also bets on improving its infrastructure to attract investors.

Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui cites the city’s central location, good infrastructure, affordable power from Menengai and Olkaria geothermal plants, the upcoming airport in Lanet, the standard gauge railway connecting Naivasha with the Mombasa port and the newly revamped Nakuru-Kisumu metre gauge railway line to western Kenya as key to attracting capital to the county.

“The continued improvement of road infrastructure, including the planned upgrade of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, the construction of two interchanges along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret and the Lanet airport will ease transportation to and from Nakuru, which is vital for industrialisation,” he says.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture director in charge of East Africa, Njuguna Kamau, the cost of power has been the biggest challenge facing many investors in various parts of Kenya. Therefore, Nakuru could attract investors by leveraging cheaper energy from the geothermal plants.

“The cost of power consumes over 50 percent of the cost of production adversely affecting the profits margins of investments. Nakuru will provide an opportunity for investors to access cheaper energy for their investments,” he said.

Some businesses have already been positioning themselves in the town, however, even before the city status was conferred.

Leading retail chains have taken advantage of the explosion of new malls in the town to set up new outlets, revitalising a sector that had in recent years been lagging compared to peers elsewhere in Kenya.

Naivas, which like Tuskys traces its roots to Rongai town on the outskirts of Nakuru, now operates four outlets in the town, having recently taken over the spaces Tuskys and Nakumatt vacated on Kenyatta Avenue in the central business district.

Other recent entrants are CleanShelf, which opened its first branch in the town after taking over space Ukwala vacated on Kenyatta Avenue, and Chadarana-FoodPlus, the anchor tenant at the newly built Golden Life Mall.

WoolMart and QuickMart have two branches each in Nakuru while homegrown Gilani’s maintains its branch in the town.

