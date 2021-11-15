Data Hub Uasin Gishu eyes right water supply to quench thirst for development

By Onyango K’onyango

The adage goes that water is life. Perennial water shortage has been a nightmare for Uasin Gishu residents despite the region being among Kenya’s coveted highlands.

With climate change, rainfall has become more eratic and unreliable. For a region that largely has an agriculral economy, this has been tragic as farmers can’t properly plan for food production.

Just this past season, most farmers who planted maize early suffered a total crop loss after the rains failed. It was a double whammy for the farmers and the county government that was certain to suffer revenue loss as the growers, most of them uninsured, take personal financial hit.

According to the 2021 Economic Survey, access to adequate and reliable water supply is a key input to economic development and the well-being of the population.

In 2020/21, the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation in collaboration with the County Governments undertook programmes geared towards increasing the number of households with access to an improved water source.

Some of the initiatives include rehabilitation and expansion of existing water supply schemes, construction of water storage dams and pans, and drilling of boreholes across the country.

“In pursuit of the policy to increase access to improved water sources, the government continued to construct and maintain modest Water Purification Points (WPP),” reads the Economic Survey Report report.

“The number of WPPs increased by 11 points to reach 334 points in 2020/21 from 323 points in 2019/20. The increase was mainly attributed to the construction of water supplies across the major towns through the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme,” it added.

To end the incessant water shortage, Uasin Gishu has several water projects in the pipeline to address the recurring water shortage nightmares, to ensure not only food security, but also economic stability.

It is an elaborate plan to supply water in the areas where locals walk for miles to fetch water for both domestic use and irrigation.

The devolved unit is currently desilting 15 mega dams and drilling boreholes in each of its 30 wards.

It purchased heavy desilting machinery for the programme dubbed ‘Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture programme’

According to the Water executive Mary Njogu the 15 mega dams spread across the county have a capacity of 70,000-150,000 cubic metres each and are expected to supply 1,000 households.

After desilting, the county government will distribute the water to the immediate community and pump it to other areas using solar system at a cost of Sh4 million per project.

“We are desilting the dams internally and that means we are using our own machinery, cutting on costs. Only fuel is needed. On the distribution, we are also using solar power to pump the water, further cutting costs in the long-term,” Ms Njogu told the Business Daily.

One of the dams in Sugoi, Turbo can hold up to 48,000 cubic metres of water upon completion. It will serve an estimated 500 households and institutions in the area while the Kaptengut dam in Kesses is likely to benefit over 200 households.

According to Water Chief Officer Simeon Kemei, they are currently focused on rural areas because when the Sh1.3 billion Kipkaren water project is completed next March, they would have surpassed their demand within Eldoret town which is currently inder a water rationing programme.

Major projects

“We have resorted to water rationing but this will be a thing of the past if Kipkaren water project is completed because we shall have surpassed our demands. Currently our demand is 60,000 cubic metres and our production is 46,000 cubic metres, hence a shortfall of 14,000 cubic metres. Kipkaren should give us 20,000 cubic metres. It is likely to be completed in March 2021,” Mr Kemei elucidated.

“We are rolling out these major projects in the rural areas to sort out the issues of water shortages,” he added.

The Kipkaren water project is touted to help add volume for sources from Elagerini and two river dam projects, both which are currently serving urban residents.

Upon its completion, the multibillion-shilling dam will supply water to residents of the affluent Elgon View estate, Upper Elgon View, Eldoret International Airport, Kapseret, Racecourse, and informal settlement areas of Langas.

Future benefits

“Water shortage and rationing in Eldoret town and its environs will soon be a thing of the past after the Kipkaren dam is completed,” said governor Jackson Mandago.

But the the county is not only focussed on water dams and pans. It has drilled 72 boreholes so far covering the 30 wards and each is connected to solar systems providing clean water to 200-250 households.

“We are currently equipping the ones which we did last financial year using solar. So far, we have equipped 72 boreholes with solar systems at an average of Sh4 million per each,” said Ms Njogu.

She urged the residents to plant more trees around the dams and take good care of them for future generations to benefit.

“We are optimistic that these projects will be completed as soon as possible for you to do irrigation and improve your livelihoods,” she said.

“We want to encourage small scale irrigation for high value crops and vegetables at the household level to boost food security and encourage our farmers to embrace crop diversification,” she added.

way to go

“We want to also target the youth and women in this initiative to venture into irrigation activities with water from the dam to bring about economic transformation,” said Finance executive Julius Rutto.

The devolved unit has been sensitising the public to do crop diversification as opposed to overreliance on maize.

“Many farmers who planted early incurred heavy losses following erratic rains early this year which led to total crop failure in some parts. Horticulture and irrigated agriculture is the way to go for our people,” said Mr Mandago recently.

He said the newly acquired machinery is geared towards diversifying agriculture as well as increasing volumes of water to meet the growing population of Eldoret town.

“Provision of water to residents of Uasin Gishu under a programme christened ‘last pipe connectivity’ will be achieved when we will redirect water from Chebara dam which has been serving people of Eldoret town to rural areas,” he added.

According to Water.Org, a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world, 32 percent of Kenyans- 16 million people rely on unimproved water sources, such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers, while 48 percent of Kenyans lack access to basic sanitation solutions.

In rural Kenya, the average total coping costs for an unreliable or distant water supply are approximately $38 per month (Sh3,800).

In comparison, the average water bill of a typical household in Nairobi that is connected to a piped system is only $4.46 per month (Sh446).