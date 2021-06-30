Data Hub Why Kenya’s President needs a budget office

Office of the President at Harambee House in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By MBUI WAGACHA

More by this Author Summary The gaping public finance tragedy of our times is how budget-making in Kenya leaves the President from the centre in budget planning and execution.

It seems for the current regime, poor advice has confined the President’s vast powers of the agenda voters expressed in voting for him solely to the regular issuance of the Executive Orders and Memoranda.

Despite Kenya’s adoption of a presidential system of government under the 2010 Constitution, where a President campaigns on a socio-economic agenda and is elected by the people to exercise power on their behalf, a widespread misconception persists concerning ambiguity or dilution of powers to use public resources towards the agenda.

In this intersection of politics and economics, the assignment is conferred on the President by the voters. But with the reticence, the National Treasury regularly fills the gap, bypasses the President in budget-making and supplementary budgets to concentrate its interactions with the Parliament instead. The current Budget 2021-22 is illustrative.

While Parliament, the legislative branch, is served on budget-making and public finances by a non-partisan and competent Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), equivalent, for example, to the highly regarded Congressional Budget Office (CBO) in the US budget process, the Executive seems engaged in the budget at arm’s length.

The results are telling. Never mind other qualms. Parliamentarians still dispense some decent voicing of issues in public finances and ultimately pass the Appropriations Act — the legal power to spend public resources drawn from the Consolidated Fund.

It is a vital omission in professional budget-making processes within the Executive branch of government. It sustains public servants who divert resources through corruption, incompetence, misallocation, ineptitude, and waste. And it allows them to get away with it.

With a presidential system, budget execution is normally aligned to meet the promises of the pre-election agenda to Wanjiku. The Executive needs a strong counterpart to the PBO.

It is a monumental mistake for our democracy that even the orders and memoranda regularly fall short and go awry — if the pushbacks from the Judiciary are anything to go by.

The catalogue of failures of government in public finances in the last decade seems perpetrated via this omission where the legislative branch has better access to expertise than the Executive branch.

As in the pre-2010 Constitution days, a challenged National Treasury and a few humourists at the Executive — you can only find expert economists if you look hard enough — still set the pace for budget-making.

Powerless

The thing is they seem content to leave culpability for use or misuse of resources in budget execution to the Executive. That is why the President laments theft from public coffers at the rate of Sh2 billion per day while he is seemingly lost for answers to his voters, and powerless to stop the rot.

Yet he tabled his pre-eminent solution and a seal for budgetary problems as early as November 23, 2015.

The President expressly requested the establishment of an Office of Management and Budget (OMB), stating:

“I am tasking the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service to design an Office of Management and Budget under the Presidency. The Presidency will produce a President’s Budget working with the Parliamentary Budget Office,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This will ensure that I drive priorities, oversight, and reduce influence-peddling in budgeting, while ministries and departments concentrate on implementation and service delivery. I am of the mind fellow Kenyans that we in government should take better care of your money before we ask you for more taxes.”

He saw the Office of Management and Budget as a major cog of a public finance system that values accountability. The staff office is responsible for helping the President carry out his constitutional duties.

In the ideal design, OMB helps the Executive not only to issue proper and lawful executive orders and memoranda but use powers that spread to four other axes of authority in public finances:

Budget formulation and execution, management of the fiscal system, regulatory review and legislative clearance and coordination.

Above all, the Office of Management and Budget helps the head of state to curate debates that engage the Parliament — advised by the Parliamentary Budget Office and Executive —advised by the Office of Management and Budget — that ultimately plough through the expertise needed to conclude the Appropriations Act and set the pace for oversight of budget execution.

Office of Management and Budget staff are career experts to the Office of the President, mostly providing neutral and humble competencies.

Very small percentages are political appointees. Their work is to save money and improve efficiency in the routine business of government.

To digress, the US’s first OMB Director, General Dawes, stated famously:

“Much as we love the President, if Congress, in its omnipotence over appropriations, and accordance with its authority over policy, passed a law that garbage should be put on the White House steps, it would be our regrettable duty…to advise the Executive and Congress on how the largest amount of garbage could be spread in the most inexpensive and economical manner.”

OMB responsibilities

Through the Office of Management and Budget, the person who gets elected as President can implement the agenda and control resources to that end.

The key OMB responsibilities include preparing the annual President’s budget, control of funds and staffing limitations, providing policy analysis and advice to the President, government-wide management, including financial management and procurement, budget execution, monitoring and control of national government spending after the annual appropriation by Parliament, review and approval of all national government regulations and data collections, reviewing and coordinating all Executive branch legislative proposals, testimony — policy enforcement role, and providing other staff support to the President.

The entry point for line ministries into budget making would then be the OMB where the President’s budget is developed, while the PBO directs its expertise to the legislative branch.

The OMB would then review ministerial budget requests and reconcile them with the President’s agenda.

It would be expected to hold hearings with line ministries to clarify their spending plans and procurement et cetera and give them a chance to defend their estimates, and then supervise implementation and administration.

The target interaction is that of Parliament and the Executive to pass the budget to legislation and to appropriations.

Dr Wagacha is a former senior economic adviser, Executive Office of the President and ex-acting chairman, CBK.