Economy 13 off the hook in Sh122m case against Savula firms

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped charges against 13 suspects in a Sh122 million case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula.

But there is a rider; those freed must make some undertaking that they will not sue for damages claiming malicious prosecution.

Mr Savula and his two wives Melody Gatwiri Ringera and Hellen Kepkor Kemboi are, however, not off the hook as the case against them will proceed.

In the suit, seven companies associated with the leader and his spouses were accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh122,335,500 pretending they were in a position to offer advertising services in magazines with a wide circulation in Kenya, a fact they knew to be false.

Conspiracy to steal

The accused were also charged with conspiracy to steal the money on diverse dates between July 1, 2015 and August 30, 2018 at the State department for broadcasting in Nairobi.

Applying to drop the charges, the prosecution said there is no evidence to sustain the case against the freed.

Those whose names were dropped are former PS Information Sammy Itemere, Edith Kainda, Amos Matanga, Gladys Bwora, Gladys Isaka, Aggrel Ateka, Rachel Wanjiru, Nellie Kibocha, Sammy Makau Mule, Martin Njoroge, Hannah Wangari, Edmond Munene and Victor Owino.

While withdrawing the charges, the DPP said he will fast-track the case against Savula and his wives.

"I pray this court to admit this application and give two weeks for the amendment of the charge sheet against the remaining accused," said the prosecutor.

Defence lawyers for those acquitted did not oppose the application but complained that it had taken over six years to clear the matter as the 13 were first arraigned in 2018.

"The freed suspects were brought to court when there was no evidence against them," said a defence lawyer.

