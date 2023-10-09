Economy 23 KRA top bosses moved in performance push

Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo during his swearing-in as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) at the Supreme Court of Kenya on August 24, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More than 20 top managers of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have been reshuffled in a push to maximise performance.

KRA Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga said 23 chief officers have been reassigned to new roles to “optimise” the agency’s core mandate.

“These transfers are made with the belief that the changes will optimise our core mandate of revenue collections, streamline activities, and ensure that our staff are best placed where their expertise can be utilised to the fullest,” he said in a statement.

Among those transferred are Mr Swaleh Faraja Taher who is now the chief manager of port operations, Ms Lucy Wanjuhi (licensing, QMS, and dispute resolution), Mr Abdi Malik Hussein (policy EAC and international networks), and Ms Sally Sere, (passenger clearance).

Bernard Mutuma Kibiti has been named chief manager of the petroleum monitoring unit while John Kennedy Bisonga and Grace Tito Lekesi have been appointed chief managers in charge of Rift Valley and Western regions, respectively.

The changes come barely two months after KRA made changes in several top managers’ positions which saw then acting Commissioner-General Nancy Simiyu named Commissioner for domestic taxes.

Mr Wattanga took over as the boss at Times Towers as the taxman focuses on increased revenue mobilisation through tax simplification, technology-driven compliance, and tax base expansion.

The taxman targets to collect Sh6.8 trillion over the period 2021/22 to 2023/2024 financial years, being an average of Sh2.266 trillion every year.

