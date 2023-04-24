Economy Absorption of development funds at lowest level in 7 years

Road construction machines deployed along the Kenol-Marua highway at Mahiga springs in Nyeri County on November 17, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

The absorption of development funds in the first nine months of the current financial year fell to the lowest level in seven years, pointing to the reduced allocation of public funds to capital projects and hurting the creation of jobs.

The latest statistics published by the Treasury show State ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) spent Sh174.79 billion on development projects in July 2022-March 2023 period, excluding funding from development partners.

The cash absorbed in the review period represents 44.38 percent of the Sh393.81 billion allocation for the full-year period which has three months to run.

It is the lowest expenditure since Sh174.63 billion in a similar period ended March 2016 and Sh46.57 billion lower than a similar period in the prior year.

Reduced spending on development projects such as roads, water, power plants, real estate and electricity transmission lines slows down economic activities, hurting government revenue, largely taxes.

Cement makers, steel manufacturers, contractors and the thousands of workers employed in the infrastructure pipeline benefit from public spending and usually feel the pinch of a drop in public expenditure on development.

This comes after the William Ruto administration admitted it was experiencing cash flow challenges that have slowed down works on projects inherited from the previous regime amid a policy to freeze new projects.

Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public works — dockets which gobble up the bulk of the development budget — last week told lawmakers that most projects are either undergoing slow implementation or have completely stopped due to cash constraints.

Facing auction

The contractors in those sectors, he added, are owed Sh110 billion, with a further Sh35 billion in arrears to landowners whose parcels were acquired to pave the way for road construction.

“We have negotiated with the Roads Annuity Fund, which has agreed to release Sh12 billion to us to pay some contractors,” Mr Murkomen said.

“I thank contractors and a number of banks that we have talked to and agreed to allow us to look for money. Some of these contractors could have been auctioned.”

Implementation of major development projects has also been hurt after foreign lenders cut funding for the current year ending June by at least Sh66.8 billion.

Roads and energy infrastructure projects are the most affected by the funding cutbacks by global financiers such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), forcing the government to shelve or delay the works.

Foreign lenders

It has not been clear if the slash in funding was triggered by the foreign lenders or if it followed the Treasury’s review of the national budget.

The Treasury cut the government budget for development projects by Sh30.58 billion from the initial Sh424.39 billion in the reviewed estimated approval by lawmakers on February 28.

That cash excluded the portion funded by the development partners.

“The Government is finalising a framework for centralisation of resources to deal with all stalled infrastructure projects,” Treasury officials wrote in the 2023 Budget Policy Statement.

“An infrastructure fund will be established with initial capitalisation from privatisation proceeds, with a view to progressively reducing the financing of commercially viable infrastructure projects from the budget.”

