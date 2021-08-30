Economy Agency sets aside Sh55bn to build roads

Nairobi Expressway under construction. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author Summary The agency said it will disburse Sh48.5 billion to the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Some Sh6.51 billion will also go to Roads Sector Investment Programme—a medium term plan that outlines the future development and maintenance priorities for the road network.

An estimated Sh55 billion will be spent on maintaining public roads for the financial year ending June next year, the Kenya Road Board (KRB) has said.

The agency said it will disburse Sh48.5 billion to the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Some Sh6.51 billion will also go to Roads Sector Investment Programme—a medium term plan that outlines the future development and maintenance priorities for the road network.

The disbursements to KeNHA, Kura, KeRRA and KWS are higher than the Sh45.08 billion spending in the previous financial year and is expected to cover 48,418km —which is about 30 percent of the entire road network in the country.

“To ensure that value for money is achieved, the Board will monitor the implementation of the Annual Public Roads Programme (APRP) through technical compliance, financial and performance audits,” said Rashid Mohammed, KRB director general.

Kenya ‘s road network is valued at Sh3.5 trillion and covers 246,757.26km of roads including 40,002.34 km truck roads. This is more than Kenya’s Sh3.06 trillion budget, highlighting the impact of government’s investment in roads.

Kenha, which covers road classes S, A and B, will receive Sh26.59 billion while Kerra will get Sh14.59 billion for road class C.

Kura has been allocated Sh6.65 billion for urban roads classes UA, UB and UC while KWS will spend Sh651.34 million to rehabilitate roads within national parks and game reserves.

Official data shows Kenya spent Sh524.76 billion on road development in five years to June 2020 and an additional Sh255.7 billion going to repair and maintenance

KRB data says the country has 161,821 km classified roads, 34,000 km unclassified or new roads with more than 9-metre road reserve and 50,000 km as narrow roads since they have less than 9-metre road reserve.

Kenya had 76,100 km of roads in 2014 meaning that 85,721 kilometres of paved and unpaved roads were added in five years to June 2019.

The country has added 10,395 kilometres of paved road from 2010 to close June 2019 with 21,295 km.