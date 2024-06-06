Anglican Church says new taxes to push more Kenyans into poverty

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has petitioned Parliament to scrap punitive taxes that directly impact the poor and vulnerable.

He told the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning committee that the proposed imposition of taxes would disproportionately affect those with the least ability to pay.

Mr Ole Sapit implored the committee to delete all provisions in the Finance Bill 2024 that propose to impose taxation on bread, cooking oil, sacrament and altar wine, financial services, diapers, sanitary pads and medical dressings, transportation of sugarcane, agricultural pests, electric motor vehicles, and the motor vehicle levy.

“Increased taxes on essential goods and services will lead to higher cost of living, making it difficult for low-income families to afford necessities,” Mr Ole Sapit said.

“Additional tax burdens will push more people into extreme poverty, widening existing inequalities, and entrenching vulnerabilities.”

The Treasury has proposed to impose a 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) on bread, 25 percent excise duty on vegetable cooking oil, 16 percent VAT on financial services as well as an increase of excise duty on financial services from the current 15 percent to 20 percent.

The Bill also seeks to impose 16 percent VAT on forex transactions and processing of cheques as well as a 10 to 20 percent increase in the cost of MPesa and money transfer charges.

The Treasury is also proposing to impose an annual 2.5 percent motor vehicle tax based on the value of the vehicle and the eco levy of Sh150 per kilogramme on all articles of plastic packaging materials.

The Treasury is seeking to net at least Sh58 billion from the imposition of motor vehicle tax. The Finance Bill, 2024 seeks to raise a total of Sh302 billion to finance the Sh3.9 trillion budget for 2024/25.

In a lengthy presentation that culminated in a prayer to members of the committee, Mr Ole Sapit asked lawmakers to avoid increasing taxes on essential goods and services, including bread and vegetable oil.

“Implement targeted tax relief measures for low-income individuals and businesses, especially SMEs to support their recovery and growth post-Covid-19,” Mr Ole Sapit said.

“Bread is a staple food for Kenyans, especially those in low-income households. Increasing the cost of bread through VAT will directly exacerbate the cost of living, deepen poverty, and increase vulnerability among the population.”

Mr Ole Sapit asked MPs to remove altar wine and unleavened bread from the list of items that are subject to 16 percent VAT.

“There should be a kind of a caveat on things like unleavened bread and altar wine. You must help us by removing altar wines from other wines on the shelves and unleavened bread from other breads so that we can concentrate on giving Kenyans Holy Communion. Let the rest enjoy their normal bread and wine,” Mr Ole Sapit said.

The Anglican archbishop said imposing a 25 percent excise duty on vegetable oils, including raw materials and refined products will greatly impact on low-income families, increasing the cost of living and reducing their disposable income.

He said subjecting 16 percent VAT on transportation of sugarcane from farms to milling factories will directly raise the final produce prices that will be borne by consumers.

“As the cost of locally produced sugar rises, its competitiveness against cheaper imported sugar will diminish,” he said.

The Anglican archbishop asked MPs to abolish the proposed motor vehicle tax pegged at 2.5 percent of the value of the vehicle, saying it will increase the cost of owning and operating a vehicle.

“Public transport operators might pass on additional costs to commuters, increasing transportation costs,” Mr Ole Sapit said.

“It could also lead to job losses in the transport and logistics sector and discouraged investments in the automobile industry.”

Mr Ole Sapit asked the committee to strike out proposals to impose eco-levy and VAT on electric motor vehicles, bicycles, and lithium batteries.

He also asked the committee to undertake a comprehensive study to understand the potential economic and social impacts, particularly on lower-income groups and SMEs before implementing tax increases.