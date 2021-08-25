Economy Appeals tribunal on the spot over Sh4.5m payment

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The States Appeals Tribunal is on the spot for paying Sh4.5 million without the approval of the Cabinet.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathangu says the amount spent was written off without the approval of the Cabinet.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says the amount spent was written off without the approval of the Cabinet as required under section 69(3) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

The decision wsa also against the requirements of regulation 148(8) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations 2015.

“No evidence of the Tribunal having written back the advances and commenced recoveries from the affected staff was provided for audit,” Ms Gathungu said.

The Auditor hit out at the tribunals for disregarding the presidential order that handed the tribunals to the Treasury.

“The Presidential Executive Order No 1 of 2018 transferred oversight of the State Corporations Appeals Tribunal to the National Treasury.

“However, the tribunal continued to receive its budgetary allocation (government grants) from the Judiciary,” Ms Gathungu said, noting that the Tribunal was therefore in continued breach of the executive order.

The latest revelations come in the wake of the State's plan to hire tribunal members on permanent and pensionable terms as opposed to part-time service.

The National Assembly’s Finance and Planning committee has backed plans to employ the chairperson and members of the tribunals competitively and on a full-time basis by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Currently, tribunal members are hired on part-time by the Executive and not the Judicial Service Commission.

“The enactment of the Bill will increase the efficiency of the tribunals because the chairperson and members will be competitively recruited on a full-time basis by the JSC as opposed to the past tribunals which were not recruited competitively and operated on a part-time basis,” Gladys Wanga, who chairs the committee, said.