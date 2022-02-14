Economy Auditor queries stalled hiring of deputy boss for anti-graft agency

The Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has questioned the stalled hiring of a deputy CEO at the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Ms Gathungu says the anti-graft agency made the appointment of the substantive deputy chief executive more than two years ago but the officer is still in an acting capacity.

“Examination of payroll and personnel records revealed that an officer was appointed as an acting deputy chief executive officer on December 5, 2019, and was still in that capacity as at June 30, 2021,” Ms Gathungu said.

In an audit report of the EACC for the financial year to June 2021, Ms Gathungu said EACC also appointed an acting assistant director, supply chain management on June 1, 2020, and was still acting in the same capacity as at the end of June 2021.

The EACC has been unable to fill the vacancies substantively following last July’s order by the High Court stopping the anti-graft agency from hiring a deputy CEO over mandatory requirements set by the commission.

The stringent requirements include one must have at least 17 years’ work experience out of which at least five years at the position of director in a public organisation or its equivalent in a reputable institution.

The EACC also required the holder to have served in fields such as ethics and governance, law, fraud investigations, economic intelligence, public administration, leadership, management and economics, audit, accounting or public relations.

In the audit of the EACC's books of accounts for the year to June 2021, Ms Gathungu said information availed by the EACC indicates the commission placed an internal advertisement for the two vacancies among others, which closed on July 9, 2020.

“According to the management, a petition No. E040 was filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Nairobi, in August 2020 which is stalling the recruitment process,” Ms Gathungu said.

The stoppage of recruitment followed a court petition filed by Kevin Otieno Odongo who claimed the recruitment will lock out eligible Kenyans from the job.

