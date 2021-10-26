Economy Bahati MP Ngunjiri linked to Kiambu forest land grab

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author Summary Documents presented by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko to the Security Committee of the Senate show that Mr Ngunjiri owns 14.5 hectares of forestland.

Mr Kanyingi, on the other hand, owns 24 hectares which are currently divided into two and is partially developed while Agropack Limited whose directors include Mr Ngunjiri, Mr Samuel Ndegwa and Ms Ruth Muthoni owns 6.79 hectares of the forest.

Mr Tobiko said the area owned by Mr Ngunjiri was further sub-divided into four parcels.

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri and his former Limuru counterpart Kuria Kanyingi are among those listed to have illegally acquired acres of land in Kiambu forest, according to documents tabled in the Senate Tuesday.

Documents presented by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko to the Security Committee of the Senate show that Mr Ngunjiri owns 14.5 hectares of forestland.

Mr Kanyingi, on the other hand, owns 24 hectares which are currently divided into two and is partially developed while Agropack Limited whose directors include Mr Ngunjiri, Mr Samuel Ndegwa and Ms Ruth Muthoni owns 6.79 hectares of the forest.

Mr Tobiko said the area owned by Mr Ngunjiri was further sub-divided into four parcels.

Kiambaa (Nyakinyua) Women Group also owns 39.82 hectares of the forest land, Pelican Engineering Company whose director is Mr Maina Kamau has 29.68 hectares of the land which it has already developed by building residential houses called Riverview estate while WibeoInvestments whose director is Mr Bedan Mbugua owns 25 hectares of the forest and is undertaking cultivation in it.

Mr Tobiko appeared before the committee over a petition to the Senate concerning the murder of environmentalist Joannah Stutchbury.

According to the document, about six hectares of the forest land are owned by faceless individuals whose identity the ministry said it has written to the registrar of companies regarding the details of the directors of other companies listed to have acquired parcels of land in the forest.