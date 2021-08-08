Economy Bill cuts informal workers’ NHIF premiums

NHIF Building in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Lowering of the monthly contributions comes as coronavirus-induced layoffs and salary cuts have forced more than half of NHIF’s active members to stop paying premiums.

The NHIF says 5.7 million members or 54 percent of its members had stopped paying premiums by the end of last month, including some that had benefited from the insurer’s services.

Official data shows that NHIF had 8.898 million members at the end of June last year, with 4.452 million drawn from the formal sector and 4.546 million from the informal sector segment.

Monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) by workers in the informal sector will be cut to Sh300 if Parliament adopts proposed changes to the law, making the scheme affordable to low-income cadre.

Informal workers currently pay Sh500 in the NHIF monthly contributions. The push for lower rates would cut the State-backed insurer’s efforts to boost income and enhance cover for diseases like cancer.

Informal workers paid Sh350 in monthly contributions before the rates increased to Sh500 six years ago, a move meant to boost NHIF’s collections from the informal sector.

The NHIF is betting on compulsory membership for every adult and employers matching their workers’ contributions to increase collections from the Sh60 billion raised annually, based on receipts in the year to June 2020.

“The proposed amendment is intended to ensure that many Kenyans particularly persons who are in the informal sector, those not working and indigents can afford to pay the NHIF contribution by reducing the rate from the current Sh500 per month to Sh300,” says proposed changes to the NHIF (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The proposal to reduce the monthly contributions for informal workers comes at a time the State is seeking to compel all adult Kenyans to contribute to the NHIF and employers to match workers’ monthly contributions to the fund.

The State has proposed to make it compulsory for employers to match the Sh1,700 monthly remittances that top contributors make to the NHIF.

Employers have, however, opposed the proposal, warning that it would not only affect the wage bill and sustainability of enterprises but also weaken the capacity of businesses to create employment and sustain the existing jobs.

NHIF membership will be compulsory for every adult Kenyan, contributing Sh500 every month or Sh6,000 annually, if Parliament adopts the proposed changes to the NHIF Act.

The majority of low-come Kenyans lack medical insurance, forcing them to pay hospital bills out of pocket, leaving families vulnerable in the face of high treatment costs.

Lowering of the monthly contributions comes as coronavirus-induced layoffs and salary cuts have forced more than half of NHIF’s active members to stop paying premiums.

The NHIF says 5.7 million members or 54 percent of its members had stopped paying premiums by the end of last month, including some that had benefited from the insurer’s services.

Official data shows that NHIF had 8.898 million members at the end of June last year, with 4.452 million drawn from the formal sector and 4.546 million from the informal sector segment.