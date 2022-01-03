Economy Bill to stop variation of public-private partnership contracts before a year

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parties in public-private partnerships (PPP) will not be allowed to vary prices of projects less than a year after signing the contract if MPs pass changes to a new Bill.

The National Assembly has backed amendments by the Senate to the Public Private Partnership Act 2013 to restrict price variation of projects to after 12 months of signing of contracts between the government and private investors.

Currently, there are no timeliness set in law on when a PPP project agreement can be varied in the case of quantity variation or cost variation, leading to escalation of prices.

The amendment is aimed at taming arbitrary changes to the project costs that has seen prices of projects rise beyond the original award.

“Delete and substitute…a variation of a contract shall be considered at any time, in the case of quantity variation or shall only be considered after 12 months from the date of signing of the contract, in the case of a price variation,” the MPs said in a report.

The Finance Committee has approved further changes to the Public Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, which the Senate had proposed.

The National Assembly had approved the State-backed Bill which proposed to amend section 139 of the current Act to require that any variation of a contract shall only be considered after 12 months from the date of signing the contract.

The PPP Act 2013 provides that a party who intends to make any amendment or variation to a project agreement in relation to the terms and conditions, the outputs of a project or any waivers must apply for, and obtain the approval of the Public Private Partnership Steering Committee.

The law stipulates that the committee shall not approve an amendment, variation or waiver to a project agreement unless it is satisfied that the agreement, if amended or varied, shall ensure the project continues to be affordable as verified by the Debt Management Office, where variation or waiver has a financial implication.