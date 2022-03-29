Economy Bill: Transporters to adjust vehicles for the disabled

Majority Leader of the National Assembly Amos Kimunya. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By SAMUEL OWINO

More by this Author Summary The Bill sponsored by majority leader Amos Kimunya and set to be introduced for first reading in the National Assembly however stipulates that the government shall pay 25 percent of the direct cost of the modification.

The Bill also imposes a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or both to a parent, guardian, next of kin or a person in charge of an institution that denies the disabled opportunity.

Should it become law, no building shall be issued with a certificate of completion or allowed to take occupation if it fails to comply with the regulations.

Owners of public transport vehicles will now be forced to adjust their vehicles to suit persons with disabilities if MPs pass the Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2022.

The Bill sponsored by majority leader Amos Kimunya and set to be introduced for first reading in the National Assembly however stipulates that the government shall pay 25 percent of the direct cost of the modification.

“A registered owner of a public transport shall adjust the vehicle to suit persons with disabilities in such a manner as may be specified by the council of persons with disabilities in consultation with the relevant government agencies,” reads the Bill.

The Bill also imposes a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or both to a parent, guardian, next of kin or a person in charge of an institution that denies the disabled opportunity.

Building code

Should it become law, no building shall be issued with a certificate of completion or allowed to take occupation if it fails to comply with the regulations.

“The Cabinet Secretary responsible for matters relating to building standards shall prescribe standards to ensure a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities,” it reads.

[email protected]