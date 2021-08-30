Economy Boost for 650,000 small-scale tea farmers as fertiliser arrives

Workers at a tea estate in Kericho. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author Summary A ship loaded with 65,000 tonnes of fertiliser (1.5 million bags of 50kgs) docked at the Port of Mombasa for distribution to out-growers across the country.

The agency imported NPK, which is a chemical compounded fertiliser special for tea and it will help farmers in improving the quality and yield of their crop. KTDA procured and is distributing the fertilizer for farmers at Sh3072 per 50kg bag.

KTDA Holdings Chairman Mr David Ichoho, said the fertilizer is being transported to the farmers via the Standard Gauge Railway.

Some 650,000 small-scale tea farmers affiliated to factories managed by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) are set to benefit from a consignment of fertiliser that arrived in the country Monday.

“This will ensure faster and more efficient delivery to farmers in time for application ahead of the rains, as well as support government infrastructure projects that are key for the sector. We however still have a long way to go and I am keen to point out that these initial changes are only the beginning of a new way of conducting business,” said Mr Ichoho.

However, he warned farmers against selling the fertiliser.

“We want to increase our productivity, already some of our farmers have begun receiving fertilizer ahead of the short rains this is crucial. SGR is beneficial, it has lowered costs compared to road transport. The cost is Sh3072 this is tenable for farmers,” he said.

Mr Ichoho urged the managers to abide and lead by principles of good corporate governance. He said KTDA holdings will work as a team to benefit farmers.