Economy Budget boss wants Sh1.5bn inflated salaries chopped

The Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakangó at a past event. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

The Controller of Budget (COB) has demanded the reallocation of more than Sh1.5 billion in over-budgeted salaries of State officers, including the President and his deputy, escalating her fight with the Treasury.

Read more HERE